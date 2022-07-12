ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima Police Department approved for new vests

 1 day ago
City Council approves ordinances at Monday night’s bimonthly meeting. Precious Grundy/The Lima News

LIMA — Mayor Sharetta Smith accepted an award Monday evening on behalf of the Lima Police Department from the State of Ohio’s Law Enforcement Body Armor Program. According to the Attorney General’s website, Allen County has received $69,499.17. With the approval of this ordinance, the City of Lima will receive $31,185.00.

The Body Armor Grant is also known as a safety grant. It is funded by the Ohio Bureau of Worker Compensation in Collaboration with the Office of the Ohio Attorney General. This program provides money to any eligible law enforcement department for the purchase of body armor vests to enhance safety and prevent injuries among law enforcement officers.

According to their website, the Bureau of Worker Compensation requires agencies to provide a report one year after the purchase of vests. Agencies must then submit the report to a case study within 90 days of a one-year reporting period. If employers fail to submit they are required to reimburse the full amount of the grant.

“We are always excited about new equipment,” said Officer John Bishop from the Lima Police Department. “It truly helps with the costs of everything. Vests only have a certain lifespan. They get used a lot and we want officers to be safe. We are so happy to get whatever help we can.”

The City Council also approved several other ordinances on Monday’s agenda. City Council approved ordinances to amend Section 246.10 of the Codified Ordinances, adopt the Tax Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year and authorize the mayor to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the construction of certain sidewalks for the combined sidewalk project.

The next meeting will be held July 25 at 7 p.m.

For more information on City Council Meeting Agendas and Minutes, visit cityhall.lima.oh.us

