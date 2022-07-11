Los Alamos COVID Impact: 101 New Cases For Week Ending July 11, 2022

6 p.m. – Panel Discussion: Hydrogen & Clean Energy, Bradbury Science Museum. Panel discussion on the facets of Hydrogen and fuel cells, efforts in New Mexico and surrounding region to change our carbon footprint. Guest panelists include Rod Borup, Hydrogen and Fuel Cells, Duncan McBranch, New Mexico Region Progress on Hydrogen HUBs, and George Guthrie, iWEST – On the road to carbon neutrality in the Intermountain West. Due to LANL COVID regulations the event will have limited capacity and require masks for attendees. Please register here.
