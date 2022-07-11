Los Alamos COVID Impact: 101 New Cases For Week Ending July 11, 2022

Mailboxes with house numbers outside houses on the road to be served by postal vans seem to be the normal order in the USA postal system, which is a laudable one indeed. However as a newcomer I find in some streets in Los Alamos plenty of houses DO NOT have such mailbox necessitating postal delivery personnel to drive their vehicle, stop at every few seconds, get down and walk further to deliver mail, thereby spending extra labor and time and getting them physically tired also.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO