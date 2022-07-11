ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos COVID Impact: 101 New Cases For Week Ending July 11, 2022

COVID-19 statistics for the week ending July 11,...

Los Alamos ScienceFest 2022 Schedule For July 13

6 p.m. – Panel Discussion: Hydrogen & Clean Energy, Bradbury Science Museum. Panel discussion on the facets of Hydrogen and fuel cells, efforts in New Mexico and surrounding region to change our carbon footprint. Guest panelists include Rod Borup, Hydrogen and Fuel Cells, Duncan McBranch, New Mexico Region Progress on Hydrogen HUBs, and George Guthrie, iWEST – On the road to carbon neutrality in the Intermountain West. Due to LANL COVID regulations the event will have limited capacity and require masks for attendees. Please register here.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Reminder: Leadership Los Alamos Meet & Greet July 14

LLA Class of 2022 Orientation at Bandelier. Photo by Kateri Morris. Anyone interested in learning more about Leadership Los Alamos (LLA) is invited to attend a “meet and greet” 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op in Central Park Square. The Board of Directors and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
New Mexico county blasts US over historic prescribed fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Commissioners in a northern New Mexico county urged U.S. forest managers on Tuesday to do a more comprehensive environmental review of plans to restore large swaths of forest that border the capital city, passing a resolution fueled by frustrations that have been mounting in the wake of a devastating wildfire sparked by the government’s planned burns.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
U.S. Postal Service Honors Mariachi With Stamps Friday

The U.S. Postal Service will celebrate mariachi, the unique traditional music of Mexico that has become deeply rooted in the United States. The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held during the 30th Annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque. The event for the Mariachi Forever stamps is free and open to the public....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
LANL Releases 2021 Radionuclide Air Emissions Report

Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory released the 2021 LANL Radionuclide Air Emissions Report now avaialble for public viewing at LANL’s Electronic Reading Room. As stated in the Executive Summary, this report describes the emissions of airborne radionuclides from operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) for calendar...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Chief Sgambellone Releases 2nd Quarter 2022 Crime Stats

Today, Police Chief Dino Sgambellone released crime statistics through the second quarter of 2022, which were compiled by the Records Section of the Los Alamos Police Department. In April of 2021, the Los Alamos Police Department transitioned from UCR, a Summary Reporting System (SRS), to the National Incident-Based Reporting System...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
City of Santa Fe finds new place to hang veterans banners

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city councilors have found a new place to hang veterans banners. The banners had been hanging on light poles, but they were told hanging the banners from light poles was not safe. Banners honoring veterans have been hanging along Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe since 2019, one banner per […]
SANTA FE, NM
Letter To The Editor: As Humane Gesture Make Street Level Mailboxes Mandatory At Every Home

Mailboxes with house numbers outside houses on the road to be served by postal vans seem to be the normal order in the USA postal system, which is a laudable one indeed. However as a newcomer I find in some streets in Los Alamos plenty of houses DO NOT have such mailbox necessitating postal delivery personnel to drive their vehicle, stop at every few seconds, get down and walk further to deliver mail, thereby spending extra labor and time and getting them physically tired also.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Chart 660: Los Alamos County Continues To Lead New Mexico In COVID Cases, Now Second In United States

This chart displays the seven-day average number of COVID-19 diagnoses per 100,000 people by county in New Mexico. Los Alamos County continues to lead the state in COVID-19 diagnoses, as has been the case throughout most of the latest surge. Furthermore, Los Alamos County is now second out of 3,006 counties in the United States. Source: New York Times. Created by.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Westside Albuquerque residents asked to limit water use

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority says a sewer line collapsed near Coors and 64th Sunday night. They say this has caused a major sewer blockage, causing backups into homes and businesses. Officials are asking westside Albuquerque residents to limit water and toilet use to reduce sewer flows which will help crews working […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Free water available for residents affected by sewer line break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents affected by the sewer pipe break on Albuquerque’s westside can now receive free bottled water. City Councilor Louie Sanchez has arranged to have water handed out starting Tuesday at noon at 6001 Central Ave. While drinking water is still safe to use, residents have been asked to limit their water use. “First, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Obituary: J. Arthur Freed June 21, 2022

J. Arthur Freed, 92, died on June 21, 2022 in Los Alamos, NM. He was a long-time resident of Los Alamos, helping to provide library service for the Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1958 until his retirement in 1991. He was the Head Librarian/Group Leader of the Library Services Group (IS-4) during 1970-1990.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Crews make temporary fix for westside Albuquerque sewer collapse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new, temporary bypass pumping system seeks to help solve a major sewage problem on Albuquerque’s westside, near 64th and Coors. The bypass is now “successfully diverting flows” around the collapsed sewer pipe that broke Sunday night. The update comes from the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority on day three of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Animal Humane New Mexico receives donation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico has received a $10,000 donation from Petco’s charity organization, Petco Love. The funds will go toward a donor-subsidized veterinary clinic, providing low-cost vet services and care for shelter animals. Animal Humane also helps homeless cats and dogs find permanent homes. Animal Humane says Petco has helped them for nearly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BioPark Zoo announces death of chimpanzee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is grieving the death of one of its chimpanzees. They announced on Monday that Thunder died because of the Shigella Bacteria. The 22-year-old chimpanzee passed away on Saturday. The BioPark says he started showing signs of gastrointestinal illness. They say that no other chimpanzees are showing signs of the infection but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Free school meals for New Mexico students who qualify continues

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico students who qualify for reduced-price school lunches will continue eating for free. The Federal Every Student Eats Free policy started during the pandemic and expired on July 1. It was replaced by the Keep Kids Fed Act which reinstates co-pays families would normally pay. House Bill 10, passed during the 2020 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Sewer line collapse, More info on teen who died, Scattered storms, BioPark chimp dies, WNMU mariachi band

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police investigating two overnight shooting deaths Large warehouse facility coming to Albuquerque west side Behind Albuquerque Police’s new digital investigative team Jayme Hinshaw ready to try bare-knuckle fighting Concerns grow as homeless camps seen at another Albuquerque park Herbicide chemical linked to cancer found in majority of urine samples in CDC […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

