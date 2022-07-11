ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Threatens to Kill Man and His Pregnant Girlfriend in Missoula

By Nick Chrestenson
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On July 8, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a disturbance in progress. Dispatched advised that a caller reported that a male threatened another male with a knife. An officer arrived on scene and made contact with the caller who stated 36-year-old Cody...

kyssfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth

On July 9, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop of a green Ford Explorer. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A Missoula Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation,” Arnold said. “During the contact with the driver, the officer noticed the driver, Dustin Bissell, had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation. The officer observed indicators of impairment on Bissell as well. The officer contacted probation and parole and advised them of the stop, the contact, and the observations during the contact.”
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana#Police Public#Violent Crime#The Poverello Center
NBCMontana

Group seeks restraining order to stop camping on Blankenship gravel bar

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blankenship gravel bar outside Columbia Falls is currently closed due to safety concerns, but that hasn't stopped people from setting up camp. Friends of the Flathead River, a nonprofit advocacy group, appeared before a U.S. District Court judge in Missoula Wednesday for a hearing requesting a temporary restraining order.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Will the Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?

This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a car

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a call of a bicyclist being hit by a vehicle near Orange Street and South First Street West in Missoula around 5:21 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say a sport utility vehicle hit an adult male riding his bike. He was taken to...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Don’t Leave Your Old Gross Couches All Over Missoula Please

I'll admit it; your stinky, dirty furniture on the side of the road is definitely kind of a "Missoula thing," but it's getting old. It's something that I think we've all gotten used to. The old couch, mattress, or chairs on the curb by the garbage cans. I didn't even blink an eye at it years ago, but it's gotten so much worse. Just on my way to the station today I passed a couch in a field and a chair sitting by the railroad tracks. What the heck? You think the railroad conductor is going to be like, "Oh sweet! A busted ass old couch for free!" Maybe because more and more people are moving here, or we're all just too broke to dispose of it properly. I get it, it's a pain, but it's really becoming an eyesore around town, right? Here are a few options to dispose of that old furniture properly, and maybe even make some money from it.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Fire Department sees increase in calls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department is hard at work this year. According to officials this year has been harder than most years. “So we are pushing well over 11,000 calls for 2021 and we are expecting to exceed that this year,” Missoula Fire Department Assistant Chief Philip Keating said.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Helena National Forest reports wildfire in Little Belt Mountains

MISSOULA, Mont. — Helena National Forest officials say firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the east end of the Little Belt Mountains, which can be seen from Judith Gap and Harlowton. On Tuesday night, the fire was reported to be 10-15 acres. It is burning in steep, hard-to-access...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

2 fires reported on Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new fires are reported on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. On the Madison District, the Clover Fire is about four miles northeast of Vigilante Cabin and about 14 miles southwest of Cameron. This fire is near the Clover Meadows Dispersed camping area. It is about 1-2 acres and burning in standing dead and down timber. Firefighters have identified solid natural lines around this fire and will continue working on it today.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Can You Hear the Elk in Missoula?

The sound of the elk bugling is enough to make anyone stop and listen. But when you hear men, women and kids all trying their best to sound like them calling from 7,000 feet, you stop and stare as well!. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundations World Elk Calling Championships return...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Supermoon shines bright over Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The supermoon shone bright over Big Sky Country Wednesday night. Viewers sent in photos. Benji Hegg caught it peaking over Mount Sentinel in the Missoula area. Amy Gunderson caught it with an orange hue over Butte. The moon was closest to earth last night, but it...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Be Prepared for Forest Fire Smoke in Montana This Season

As we start heating up in Montana and as our woods start drying out we know that fire season is on the horizon. Along with fire season in the west comes smoke. Some years are worse than others so it is best to be prepared. Not only do we get smoke from our local fires in Western Montana, but we also can get smoke from the states to the west of us Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and don’t forget our neighbors to the north Canada. For some of us it can be a nuisance but for others it can be a much more serious health matter.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy