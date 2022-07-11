ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 people gored at running of the bulls in Spain

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tense fifth bull run Monday at Pamplona’s...

www.cbsnews.com

The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s chilling ‘final screams and gasps of pain’ revealed by Brian Laundrie in his notebook confession

GABBY Petito's final moments according to Brian Laundrie's chilling notebook confession saw the vlogger "gasping in pain". Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. According to a photograph from the journal, Laundrie claimed that Gabby...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie ‘was sent letter by mom marked “burn after you read”, Gabby Petito family says after notebook confession

GABBY Petito’s family attorney has claimed that Roberta Laundrie sent a letter to her fugitive son marked “burn after you read” in the weeks before his death. The fresh allegations come following the release of Brian’s journal which was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Ian Lee
People

Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for the three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas in early May. The tourists — Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64 — died "as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Tuesday in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by the Nassau Guardian on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Bull Run#Running Of The Bulls#Cbs#Foreign Correspondent#Cbs News
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
TheDailyBeast

8 Bodies Found in Mexico Field Might End Resort Abduction Mystery

A farmer in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula found eight bodies in a field on Saturday, and prosecutors suspect that they are the remains of men who were reportedly abducted from a resort last week. The Associated Press revealed that at least seven and potentially eight men were reported missing from a ranch in Xcalak, on the southern tip of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, on Friday. Prosecutors said that it does not seem like the victims were killed in the village field where the farmer found them, but rather that their bodies were dropped there. While officials did not identify the victims, local media outlets reported that they were employees at the ranch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Video captures moment cruise ship struck iceberg off coast of Alaska: ‘It’s Titanic 2.0!’

A cruise ship has been docked in Seattle for repairs after passengers recorded the ship hitting an iceberg off the Alaskan coast. The Norwegian Sun arrived in Washington state on Thursday after hitting part of an iceberg on Saturday close to the Hubbard Glacier in southern Alaska.The ship then returned to the state capital of Juneau, where it was inspected and cleared to travel to Seattle at lower speeds. A family from Nevada, who was on board at the time of impact, told the Associated Press that the collision sounded like a loud door slam.Benjamin Talbott was on the...
ALASKA STATE

