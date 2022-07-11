Twins Use Long Ball to Beat Rangers and Avoid Sweep

A Jeffers home run helps push the Twins past the Rangers on Sunday.

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers broke a 5-5 tie with a sixth-inning home run to help his squad push past the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday at Globe Life Field and avoid a three-game sweep.

Jeffers hit an RBI single in the second before contributing the game-winning solo blast in the sixth. He was 5 for 8 in the series with four RBIs and hit two home runs. The Twins scored another run in the seventh when Rangers' reliever Matt Bush threw the ball away while trying to pick off Gilbert Celestino with runners at the corners.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton added his 23rd home run of the season. With the win, Minnesota opens up a 4.5-game lead over second-place Cleveland in the AL Central, narrowly avoiding what would have been their first four-game losing streak of the season.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit his 19th home run in the eighth inning and now has a three-game homer streak.

Minnesota pitcher Dylan Bundy (5-4) was responsible for four runs on six hits in five innings, improving his personal record to 7-2 against the Rangers and 3-0 at Globe Life Field, while Tyler Duffey earned his second save in five opportunities.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning had an uncharacteristically poor start, going just 2 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on six hits with four walks. He threw just 38 strikes on 66 pitches and walked three straight batters in the third inning.

Up next for Texas, RHP Spencer Howard (0-1, 10.97) starts Monday's opener of a three-game series against Oakland. RHP Adrian Martinez (2-1, 6.00) starts for the A's.

