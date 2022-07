CLAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A new family-style restaurant is coming to the city of Clayton. The project will provide another dining option and more jobs. Main Course, a locally and independently owned establishment, will replace the former RSVP Ultra Lounge at 6556 N. Union Road on the southeast side of Clayton. It will be located in the Meadowbrook Crossing Shopping Center behind United Dairy Farmers at the corner of North Union Road and Salem Avenue.

