FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Police are once again asking for the community’s help with mail thefts happening across the town. This time, it says it has a suspect. WBTV first brought you this story almost two months ago, on May 20, when it reported that mail is being stolen straight from the post office’s blue box and other boxes around the Fort Mill area. A man was seen at the blue box right outside the Fort Mill Post Office. Police say he used a stolen master key too unlock that box and steal the mail.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO