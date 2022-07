Two Cincinnati animal shelters will participate in a national grant program aimed at encouraging dog and cat adoptions through the month of July. Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society and Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue will receive $50 per dog and $20 per cat for each adoption from the Bissell Pet Foundation from July 11-31. In 2021, Bissell Pet Foundation provided more than $2.5 million in grant funding through its “Empty the Shelters” program. The grant money makes it possible for the two shelters to drastically reduce the cost of animal adoption.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO