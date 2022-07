Barbara Buchanan, age 88, passed away the afternoon of Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home in Hamburg, NJ. Barbara was born on August 9, 1933, in Montclair, NJ, to Robert and Jean Sang. Barbara married her adoring husband, Henry S. Buchanan, of Newark, NJ, in 1961. Residing in Parsippany and then Butler, Barbara and Henry had their three children, Henry, Robert, and Beth. While Barbara held multiple jobs over her career, she held the most pride in raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren.

HAMBURG, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO