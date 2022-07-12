ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

American tourist injured after falling into Mount Vesuvius after selfie gone wrong

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312uj6_0gcDmzgR00

An American tourist was injured after falling into the crater of Italy ’s Mount Vesuvius as he tried to take a selfie picture.

Officials say that the 23-year-old and his family had reached the summit of the volcano , which provides a stunning backdrop to the city of Naples , by taking a banned path.

The tourist was taking the selfie at the top of the 4,203 feet volcano when he dropped his phone, according to Italian media reports.

When the phone fell out of his hand he climbed down into the crater to try and get it back, lost his balance, and fell several metres according to Wanted In Rome .

Guides at the volcano had to abseil down into the crater to help get him back to safety, while police responded and a rescue helicopter was also scrambled.

He was treated for cuts and bruises to his arms and back and along with three relatives now faces being charged by police for invasion of public land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxQRa_0gcDmzgR00

Vesuvius is located six miles from Naples and is infamous for the eruption in AD79 that destroyed the Roman city of Pompeii, killing 16,000 residents.

It last erupted in 1944, with experts saying that it brought an end to a cycle that began in 1631.

The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

