ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Peter Lawrence Meredith, 55

By News Department
bbbtv12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Peter Lawrence Meredith died suddenly on July 5, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was 55-years-old. Born in Kodiak Alaska, in 1967, he was raised as a nomadic Coast Guard brat to Captain Carlton F. Meredith, USCG, and Elizabeth Meredith. Peter was the fourth and middle child of...

www.bbbtv12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bbbtv12.com

Billie Newell Lovelace Jr, Rockwood

Mr. Billie Newell Lovelace Jr. age 92 of Rockwood, TN passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Knoxville, TN with his family by his side. He was born March 31, 1930, to Viola and Billie Lovelace Sr. in Texas. He was a Master Electrician for IBEW for over 65 years. He was a hard worker and always provided and took care of his family the best way he could. He was a lifetime member of the VFW for over 25 years. He was proud of his military career, serving 4 years in the Army. He is preceded in death by his parents: Billie Lovelace and Viola Lovelace; wife: Mattie Lovelace; and daughter: Patty Collier. He is survived by:
ROCKWOOD, TN
bbbtv12.com

William “Bill” Cox, Kingston

William “Bill” Cox, age 72, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on October 29, 1949, in Oak Ridge before moving to Roane County. He was the owner and operator of a business for many years before retiring. Bill was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church and loved playing and being with his dog, Bo. He enjoyed being outside and also piddling in his garden. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Inez Cox.
KINGSTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Patricia “Carolyn” Gooch, Oak Ridge

Patricia “Carolyn” Gooch, age 87, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home, in Oak Ridge. A lifelong lover of cats, travel, and sports, she was born at home, on March 28, 1935, in Michie, Tennessee. Carolyn was the daughter of James Lide Gooch and Mary Frances Hyneman Gooch. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 1957. During her college years, she held memberships in Mortar Board, Phi Kappa Pho, Phi Lambda Theta, and Delta Gamma Sorority where she served one term as National President. Her professional career spanned 40 years. It began in 1958, in the biology division of Oak Ridge National Laboratory. As a cytogeneticist she performed cellular research. Later, her research expanded to include working directly with NASA Astronauts in the development of the Space Program. Her expertise was highly respected, and she was often requested to work on-site at nuclear accidents in the United States and abroad. In 2000, the University of Tennessee honored Carolyn as a member of the Benefactors Society. This distinction is reserved for those whose outstanding generosity perpetuates program of academic excellence. Carolyn also served on the University of Tennessee School of Veterinary Medicine Board of Advisors.
OAK RIDGE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Harold Hayes Sweat, Clinton

Harold Hayes Sweat, age 70 of Clinton, TN passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Holston Manor Health & Rehab in Kingsport, TN. He was born March 27, 1952, in Knoxville, TN. Harold was a US Air Force Veteran who loved, fishing, riding Harleys, and all things outdoors. He was a hard worker. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Holland and Mildred Williford.
CLINTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Oak Ridge, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
Obituaries
bbbtv12.com

Josephine (Jo) Leffew Bryant, 92, Rockwood

Josephine (Jo) Leffew Bryant, age 92, of Rockwood, took flight to rejoin her heavenly family Monday, July 11, 2022. Her family takes great comfort in knowing that she is at peace in the arms of Jesus Christ. “Born thirty years too soon,” she always said. Always laughing, living life, and...
ROCKWOOD, TN
bbbtv12.com

Harriett Morine Brown, Petros

Harriett Morine Brown (Morgan), age 84 of Petros, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Harriett was born on May 30, 1938, in Wartburg, TN to George & Mauline Morgan. She was a loving wife to Richard L. Brown, Sr., and a mother of 6 children.
PETROS, TN
bbbtv12.com

William “Bill” Stines, Oliver Springs

William “Bill” Stines, age 74, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Bill loved NASCAR and fishing. He worked as a counselor at Cornerstone. He is proceeded in death by his parents Clifford and Inez Stines; wife Diane Stines, and granddaughter Destiny Keathley. Bill is...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
bbbtv12.com

Bobbie June Bunch, Lancing

Bobbie June Bunch, age 63 of Lancing passed away July 11, 2022. She was born November 27, 1958, to James & Mildred Blalock Bunch. Bobbie loved planting flowers and working outside but most of all she had the heart of helping others. Anything she could do for them she would try her best to do so.
LANCING, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy