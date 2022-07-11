Jacqueline Jean Money, Harriman

Patricia “Carolyn” Gooch, age 87, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home, in Oak Ridge. A lifelong lover of cats, travel, and sports, she was born at home, on March 28, 1935, in Michie, Tennessee. Carolyn was the daughter of James Lide Gooch and Mary Frances Hyneman Gooch. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 1957. During her college years, she held memberships in Mortar Board, Phi Kappa Pho, Phi Lambda Theta, and Delta Gamma Sorority where she served one term as National President. Her professional career spanned 40 years. It began in 1958, in the biology division of Oak Ridge National Laboratory. As a cytogeneticist she performed cellular research. Later, her research expanded to include working directly with NASA Astronauts in the development of the Space Program. Her expertise was highly respected, and she was often requested to work on-site at nuclear accidents in the United States and abroad. In 2000, the University of Tennessee honored Carolyn as a member of the Benefactors Society. This distinction is reserved for those whose outstanding generosity perpetuates program of academic excellence. Carolyn also served on the University of Tennessee School of Veterinary Medicine Board of Advisors.

