EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Rebecca Blank, who was named last fall the first female president of Northwestern University, announced Monday she is stepping down after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. In a news release, the school said that Blank, who concluded her eight-year tenure as chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May, will return to the Madison area for cancer treatment. “I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this,” Blank said in a statement. “I was excited to be joining you at Northwestern, a world-class institution that is near and dear to my heart.” According the school, President Morton Schapiro will remain at Northwestern until a successor is named.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO