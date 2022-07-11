Broncos Place 93 on Academic All-Mountain West Team

Former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin is vacationing in McCall right now. Hopefully that’s one place he can get away from the noise. It never stops at Auburn. Ari Wasserman of The Athletic notes that the Tigers’ recruiting is stuck in neutral right now, and fans have a right to be worried. “The program railroaded its head coach last year and nobody is expecting Bryan Harsin to be around a year from now, so it’s not the most attractive destination for a top-100 recruit,” writes Wasserman. “Auburn’s recruiting isn’t permanently dead because it is one stable situation away from being back in the top 25. Right now, though, things seem to be kind of like a dumpster fire, and the program’s administration has only itself to blame for putting its coach in an impossible situation to succeed.”

