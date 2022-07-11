ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Broncos Place 93 on Academic All-Mountain West Team

Bronco Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho – Boise State student-athletes combined for 93 Spring Academic All-Mountain West honors, the conference announced Monday. Women's track and field led the way among the Bronco programs with 30 selections, followed by men's track...

broncosports.com

247Sports

Oregon State Football 2022 Opponent Preview: Boise State Broncos

With less than a month remaining until the opening of fall camp, it’s time to prepare for the 2022 college football season. Throughout July at BeaverBlitz, we’re previewing each of Oregon State’s opponents, featuring some analysis from the experts at our 247Sports sister sites. Today, we begin the series by taking a look at the Boise State Broncos, who the Beavers will face on September 3rd in Corvallis.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Bryan Harsin: Away from it all in McCall

Former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin is vacationing in McCall right now. Hopefully that’s one place he can get away from the noise. It never stops at Auburn. Ari Wasserman of The Athletic notes that the Tigers’ recruiting is stuck in neutral right now, and fans have a right to be worried. “The program railroaded its head coach last year and nobody is expecting Bryan Harsin to be around a year from now, so it’s not the most attractive destination for a top-100 recruit,” writes Wasserman. “Auburn’s recruiting isn’t permanently dead because it is one stable situation away from being back in the top 25. Right now, though, things seem to be kind of like a dumpster fire, and the program’s administration has only itself to blame for putting its coach in an impossible situation to succeed.”
MCCALL, ID
signalamerican.com

Bull rider okay after scary ride at Weiser Rodeo

The Weiser Valley Round Up offered spectators plenty to see last weekend, including the only known female junior bull rider competing out west. Pictured above is Gray Shaffer, 12, who is in her second year as a bull rider. She placed second on Thursday, earning $119 in cash and qualified to compete for a title. Her fortunes turned on Friday when she was bucked from her bull, sustaining a concussion and a possible fracture to her forearm. Gray said she still wants to compete and possibly earn a college rodeo scholarship. Photo courtesy of the Idaho City Rodeo Club Facebook page.
WEISER, ID
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
104.3 WOW Country

8 Famous People Who Graduated In or Near Boise

High school is so important to experience in life. It’s an era of discovery that will literally shape who you are meant to be in the future. Can things change and someone is completely different than they were in high school? Of course! But that doesn’t mean high school didn’t play an important role. We’re all human after all.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right?

If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Southern Idaho Angler Lands New Catch-and-Release State Record Flathead Catfish, Breaking His Own Record

OWYHEE COUNTY - Jared Holt, of Homedale, Idaho just keeps reupping himself. On July 9, Jared was fishing on the Snake River in Owyhee County when he landed a new state catch-and-release record flathead catfish. The behemoth 43 inch long fish was just an inch longer than the previous record, which was set back in 2020 by none other than Holt himself.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
Person
Jack Leitch
boisestatepublicradio.org

Three fastest-warming cities in the U.S. are in the Mountain West

Since 1970, summer temperatures in Reno, Nevada, have risen 10.9 degrees, making it the nation’s fastest-warming city, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit research group. Ranked second is Las Vegas, Nevada, which has seen an increase of 5.8 degrees. Boise, Idaho, follows in third at 5.6 degrees. Stephanie McAfee,...
RENO, NV
CNBC

These are the 10 cities seeing the most price cuts for homes

More home sellers are dropping their asking prices as rising mortgage interest rates and inflation ease competition in the market. Some cities are seeing more price cuts than others. Boise, Idaho, took the lead in June, with 61.5% of sellers cutting their asking prices, according to a new report from Redfin.
BOISE, ID
#Broncos#Track And Field#Boise State#Asterisk
103.5 KISSFM

This TV Show is Filming in Idaho Soon & Tickets are Selling Fast!

It’s not often that we get a television show filmed here in little old Idaho…. In fact, it seems like every time a celebrity even visits the Gem State, we are absolutely beside ourselves with excitement. Recently the actor Henry Winkler posted photographs of himself fishing here in Idaho,...
103.5 KISSFM

One of Idaho’s Largest Companies Opening New Location Soon, Now Hiring

Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Boise Continues to be passed over by Hollywood Celebrities?

Idaho continues to be the worldwide celebrity magnet as the place where famous folks can leave the intense scrutiny of their lives to live like everyday folks. Ernest Hemingway was Idaho's first celebrity who lived out his last days in the Sun Valley area. The writer shared stories of the area's beauty with his worldwide audience. It's not unusual to meet folks who travel worldwide to visit his home and final resting place.
BOISE, ID
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results

The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention starting Wednesday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country. The post Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

I Can’t Believe This is the Most Popular Children’s Book in Idaho

Life as a parent can be hectic at times but at the end of the day, it’s one of the most rewarding roles one could have in life. The best part? You get the opportunities to share (and relive) some of the best moments of your childhood with your children. Before there were tablets and iPhones, we had a thing called books. We’re not talking about these “new age” books either, we’re talking about the classics such as ‘Corduroy’ (the bear in case anyone forgot!), ‘The Giving Tree’, and my personal favorite, ‘Where the Wild Things Are.’
IDAHO STATE

