Miller Boat Line, Put-in-Bay, provides excellent images of their new ferry, the “Mary Ann Market.” In case you missed the grand arrival at South Bass Island, it was a show-stopper. People gathered in many locations to capture the moment in photographs, including along the Put-in-Bay waterfront, from the observation deck of Perry’s Monument, and in the open water between the Bass Islands. Below are photos released by Miller Boat Line, in addition to important distinguishing facts about the vessel. Click any image for enlarged view!

PUT-IN-BAY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO