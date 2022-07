MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University tennis head coach Miha Lisac announced the elevation of coach Jacob Eddins to associate head coach on Thursday. "It is long overdue that we named Jacob an associate head coach," Lisac said. "He's been an integral part of our program and a valuable part of our staff. Jacob's impact on our program and development goes far beyond the tennis courts. He's someone who helps enhance our team culture and student-athlete experience. We look forward to continuing our work together and development of our team."

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO