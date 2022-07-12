ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, then mostly clear overnight

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday 03:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were some evening showers and thunderstorms that caused damage in the north suburbs late Monday, but chances for rain started to disappear after sunset. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

A calm stretch of weather is expected for most of this week:

Lots of sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. A push of cool air arrives Wednesday morning, so highs will be cooler in the upper 70s. Sunny and low 80s for Thursday, mid 80s for Friday.

A shower or thunderstorm is possible on Saturday ahead of a front. Highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, the mid 80s and mainly dry for Sunday.

