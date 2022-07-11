ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Support for Biden shrinks as Democrats look for 2024 alternatives

NBC News
 3 days ago

Former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed President Biden Monday over dismal polling indicators, including a New York Times poll indicating 64 percent of Democrats prefer other candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination. Appearing on "The Faulkner Focus," Conway told Harris Faulkner the news is "devastating" for President Biden. KELLYANNE...
The husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg furiously attacked Congresswoman Lauren Boebert as a hypocrite for tweeting about her support of fathers for Father’s Day after she previously mocked Mr Buttigieg for taking paternity leave.Chasten Buttigieg tweeted his scathing remark at Ms Boebert on Wednesday, highlighting the congresswoman’s Father’s Day Twitter message while noting that she had found the time to join in the homophobic mockery of his husband while their adopted infant son was still hospitalised months after his birth.“Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children's hospital when you attacked my husband for being with...
Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
All good? Even though Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden don't always get along, the former claimed she will support the 79-year-old if he decides to run for president in 2024. On Monday, June 27, Harris spoke to CNN's Dana Bash about what the future holds. "Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his ticket mate."But a few days later, on Wednesday, June 28, she rephrased her answer while speaking with reporters, "The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket mate. We will run together."FEUD EXPLODES: BIDEN AIDES INSIDE...
WASHINGTON — At fundraisers and on the sidelines of events in recent weeks, Joe Biden has been selling Democrats — on Joe Biden for 2024. It’s an unusual sales pitch reflecting an unusual political moment: the nation’s oldest sitting president, with a weakened political standing, grappling with questions in his own party about whether he will, or even should, run for another term, shaped by the prospect of a rematch against Donald Trump.
What started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own. After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convicted the very next week.
Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden ending another disaster week at the beach, away from historically low polls, sky-high inflation, sinking wages, and evaporating retirement funds for millions of people. Our Democratic grader, pollster John Zogby, gave a rare "D" and said that it was...
