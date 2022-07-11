ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Maddie Muhlheim Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – University of Portland women's basketball player Maddie Muhlheim has been selected as a nominee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. She will now be a candidate to represent the West Coast Conference for the national award presented later this year. For 32...

Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KGW

Penalty cut for Oregon bakers who refused to serve lesbian couple

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon has slashed the financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago. In compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year, State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said Tuesday that the Bureau of Labor and Industries is ordering Aaron Klein to pay $30,000 damages instead of a $135,000 fine issued in 2015, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland Drivers Urged To “Slow The Flock Down”

PORTLAND, Ore. – Drivers will start seeing signs around Portland telling drivers to “Slow the Flock Down.”. It’s a campaign Portland is running with Seattle to reduce traffic collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg School District loses another key administrator

Nikki Fowler resigns from her position as director of finance and operationsSeasoned administrators are becoming scarce in the Newberg School District as another key figure is departing. Nikki Fowler, the district's director of finance and operations, submitted her resignation to the school board in late June. Fowler, hired in July 2018 to serve in a district mired in financial turmoil, is the last administrator among the organizational structure formerly led by Joe Morelock, whose contract was terminated suddenly by the board in November 2021. Administrators who subsequently left the district include assistant superintendent Derek Brown and director of strategic partnerships...
NEWBERG, OR
