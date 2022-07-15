Hop aboard the new Disney Wish cruise ship

The Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is getting ready to set sail this summer and ABC13 wants to get you ready for a trip.

Reporter Pooja Lodhia went to check out all the amenities that the Wish has to offer.

She got a grand tour of the Grand Hall where leaders say they want the feeling of a castle on the seas that includes a massive chandelier that ends on a wishing star.

The veranda staterooms, which make up about 70% of the rooms on the ship, can sleep up to five people. The rooms also help tell more stories on the ship with six different fairytale stories through the artwork in eachroom

Trying out the sweet treats at Joyful Sweets

The ship has some of the sweetest treats on the sea. The Wish as a shop called "Joyful Sweets" based on the movie "Inside Out" that offers ice cream, gelato, and pastries. The shop has ice creams for any sweet tooth including plant-based ice creams and sorbets, all with tons of toppings. The creators say when they make the unique flavors they try to tie them back to the movie and the characters.

The dining on the Disney Wish cruise offers you a new experience each night.

One unique aspect of the ship is the dining experience. Leaders say the Wish is part of the only cruise line that has "rotational dining," where each night you eat at someplace new, getting a new entertainment experience. While you move each night, the serves move with you, so you have the opportunity to build a relationship with them.

Each night is a different environment like a Marvel night where you save the ship to an evening in Arendelle from "Frozen."

On the other end of the entertainment spectrum the ship also includes the Marvel Superhero Academy, where kids get to experiences from different Marvel stories.

The Disney Wish cruise ship is getting ready to set sail this summer packed full of the latest Disney entertainment for the whole family.

The new ship is packed full of the latest Disney entertainment for the whole family with characters and places from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar all part of the cruise experience.

The fifth ship in Disney's fleet includes the Star Wars Hyperspace lounge a fully themed space focused on adults. The Disney Imagineers say the lounge allows people to go to space and try drinks from across the galaxy including some non-alcoholic cocktails.

