Cleveland, OH

Guardians At Royals Game Preview: Guardians Will Try To Keep Bats Going And Win Series

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago

The Guardians bats look to be back on track and they have a chance to take the series win over the Royals.

Yesterday was a fun game to watch! The Guardians' bats had been asleep the last few games, but they woke up in a big way to help the Guardians even up the series at one apiece and snap a five-game losing streak.

One of the highlights of the game was Nolan Jones getting his first Big League home run in only his second game. It was a big one too because it blew the game open for the Guardians and put it out of reach early.

This is what the Guardians are looking like today.

Guardians Lineup:

Can The Offense Keep It Going?

After about a week of uninspired baseball, the Guardians' offense exploded for 23 hits and thirteen runs over the Royals. The last time the Guardians scored over ten runs against the Royals, they turned around to score ten plus the next day.

Will the Guardians be able to repeat this performance from earlier in the season and get the series win?

Jose Ramirez Back To His MVP Ways

Ever since Jose Ramirez sat out a few games with a sore thumb, he hasn't looked like the Jose Ramirez we all know and love. In his last 15 games, he has a .255 batting average and a .300 OBP.

However, yesterday may have been a turning point for him and a sign he's getting out of the mini-slump. He went 3-4 with a home run and three RBI. He fell a triple short of the cycle but was subbed out because of the big league.

There is a big correlation between Jose playing well, and the rest of the lineup following him and yesterday was another example of this.

Pitching Matchup: Zach Plesac (3.80 ERA) vs. Zack Greinke (4.85 ERA)

Zach Plesac will be taking the mound for the Guardians today. In his last start against Detroit, he pitched six innings and gave up only two runs.

Even though his record and ERA may not show it, Plesac continues to be one of the most consistent pieces of this Guardians team. He has gone at least six innings in his last seven starts.

If Plesac can put up another quality start for the Guardians today, it would be a big boost for the bullpen heading into the week. They are scheduled to have another doubleheader on Tuesday, so they could use the rest.

The veteran, Zack Greinke , will go today for the Royals. He spent a decent part of June on the injured list and his start against the Guardians will be his fourth game back.

His last time out against the Astros he gave up 10 hits and six earned runs. This included two home runs. This could be a big with the Guardians bats apparently starting to heat up.

-----

Comments / 0

 

