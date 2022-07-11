Legends: Travis Wear

One of Oregon’s favorite ex-coaches is now on the move to the B1G Conference as the skies in Los Angeles will soon be turning green with all the cash that will now be falling upon Westwood. But, rest assured that money will not be the only thing falling, as Bruin football will now be falling to the bottom of the conference standings.
They don’t have helmets and pads on quite yet, but all of the Long Beach high school football players have returned to regular practice this month. While teams like Long Beach Poly and Millikan are gearing up for the season with their returning superstars showcasing their talents in elite passing tournaments, teams like Wilson and Lakewood are trying to erase the memories of disappointing 2021 seasons.
Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
LOS ANGELES – The union for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies has reached a settlement in its legal action taken against Sheriff Alex Villanueva and others aimed at keeping an internal investigation into the alleged distribution of graphic Kobe Bryant crash-site photos private. Lawyers for the Association...
2UrbanGirls has been cited in Daily Breeze, Daily News, Inglewood Today, Intersections South LA, KCRW, KPCC, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Wave, LA Weekly, LA Watts Times, Mercury News, New York Times, Orange County Register, Sports Illustrated, The Atlantic, and Washington Post. 2UrbanGirls has a recurring column, South of the 10, on CityWatchLA.
Leave your selfie sticks behind, slip into your fiercest fit and get ready to shop, pose and slay away at ModelLand . 4th Street’s gold-wrapped facade opens up to an interactive beauty park with deliciously dreamy SMiZE Cream ice cream, jaw-dropping spaces filled with coveted items and professional teams waiting to uncover your best you. Be the first to experience ModelLand and celebrate your uniqueness. Join the waitlist here.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. — A couple was attacked and pistol-whipped, the man robbed of his $60,000 Rolex watch, by two assailants in...
Details are still pending Sunday following the fatal shooting of rapper Snoopy Blue in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the victim inside...
Six Starbucks locations in Los Angeles will be closing in the coming weeks due to what the company is calling a high frequency of “challenging incidents.” A spokesperson for the coffee giant confirmed the closures and provided KTLA with a letter from Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson, senior vice presidents of Starbucks U.S. operations. In […]
Once a month, I journey to Skid Row in Los Angeles to help feed the homeless with my church group. I’d like to do so more often, as much as possible; because of all the things I’ve accomplished in my life — and career — feeding the homeless is the most rewarding experience of all.
The Rose Bowl Operating Company wants to adjust rates at the Brookside Golf Course on a yearly basis based on the prevailing inflation rate instead of the local golfing market. In 2020 the City Council approved a “not to exceed” fee adjustment for Brookside allowing RBOC General Manager to approve...
The Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into the city of Inglewood July 15 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, line dancing, games, and activites for FREE. There will also be giveaways. The event is schedule to kick off election season as the event is...
A man was killed Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car while riding his skateboard in Anaheim. The collision occurred at around 8 p.m. in the area near Bellhaven Street and Sunkist Street, after the man reportedly rode his skateboard into the street. He was struck and killed...
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 5107 Cimarron Street Español?. Welcome to 5107 Cimarron Street, take a look at this beautifully remodeled Los Angeles home. Drive up to your home greeted by a beautiful palm tree lined street. As soon as you walk in you'll notice the immaculate remodel and the attention to detail that was put into this home. This unique home boasts a beautifully remodeled kitchen, amazing backsplash, quartz counter tops and great open living area. Generous sized bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms and to compliment it all a fully landscaped lot to enjoy the California weather. Conveniently located minutes away from shopping centers and major highways.
Thousands of Southern California residents came out to celebrate the opening of the 6th Street Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which connects the eastside to downtown, is “history in the making,” according to Culver City resident Lorise Soto. Soto said she came to the celebration “to be with everybody and see what was going on […]
Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged in Los Angeles County with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Monday. “An investigation by the California Department of Insurance found Kilcher allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits,” according to a news release from the agency. Though California law prohibits workers from misrepresenting injuries to […]
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Marine layer clouds will push back through the coast and basins and partially into our inland valleys early Wednesday morning. Those clouds will pull back to the...
Comments / 0