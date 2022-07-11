Legends: Travis Wear

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 5107 Cimarron Street Español?. Welcome to 5107 Cimarron Street, take a look at this beautifully remodeled Los Angeles home. Drive up to your home greeted by a beautiful palm tree lined street. As soon as you walk in you'll notice the immaculate remodel and the attention to detail that was put into this home. This unique home boasts a beautifully remodeled kitchen, amazing backsplash, quartz counter tops and great open living area. Generous sized bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms and to compliment it all a fully landscaped lot to enjoy the California weather. Conveniently located minutes away from shopping centers and major highways.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO