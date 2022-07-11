ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice, IL

DOJ probes PGA Tour over possible anticompetitive behavior

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWeCM_0gcD3iYq00

( The Hill ) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into the PGA Tour over allegations of anticompetitive behavior.

A source told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that players’ agents have received inquiries from the department’s antitrust division about the tour’s bylaws and the PGA’s actions as many players leave for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

According to the tour bylaws, players aren’t allowed to participate in other televised golfing events unless they get permission from the organization’s commissioner.

The PGA has banned and fined players who have joined the Saudi tour, which is paying them far more per tournament but has proven controversial due to the country’s record of rights abuses.

A PGA spokesperson confirmed the DOJ’s investigation in an email to The Hill, saying, “This was not unexpected. We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome.”

In 1994, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigated the league over two of its rules involving players competing in different tournaments, the Journal noted. The FTC ended its investigation into the league a year later.

The PGA Tour, founded in 1929, has suspended a list of prominent golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson for their decision to jump ship to the up-start LIV league.

Some PGA golfers initially filed a release request to participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament, which took place last month, but were denied by the organization.

The Saudi-backed league has accused the PGA Tour of “monopolistic behavior” toward golfers, writing in a letter that the federal government will have to get involved to investigate the tour’s “unlawful practices,” the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Justice and LIV Golf for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Justice, IL
Government
City
Justice, IL
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Ukrainian couple opens café during the war

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the continuous rise of civilian deaths and why a Ukrainian couple opened a café during the war. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
WGN Radio

Twitter sues Elon Musk after attempt to terminate purchase

(The Hill) – Twitter on Tuesday sued Elon Musk to force the Tesla CEO to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. Musk on Friday said he was terminating the agreement because Twitter hadn’t given him enough information on bots on the platform. A judge...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#The Department Of Justice#The Wall Street Journal#Saudi
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Ukraine’s access to long-range weapons

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including how Ukraine’s new weapons could lead to the next phase of war and how people react to air raid alarms. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WGN Radio

If you test positive on an at-home COVID test, do you need to report it?

(NEXSTAR) – During last winter’s omicron surge, COVID tests were hard to come by. Long lines wrapped around the block at testing sites and pharmacy shelves were wiped out of at-home test kits. Now, as the country endures another surge in COVID-19 cases, home tests are much easier to come by. Households can order a limited number of free tests from the government, and a new law requires most insurers to reimburse you if you purchase your own.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy