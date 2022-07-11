ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Rodriguez To Face Israel Gonzalez In Canelo-Golovkin 3 Co-Main

Cover picture for the article“September 17, we are back,” says WBC super flyweight titlist Jesse Rodriguez. “It’s an honor to be a part of this card and I want to thank Matchroom and Teiken for giving me this opportunity.” The card Rodriguez refers to is the high profile Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin card set to go...

ESPN

Adrien Broner to fight Omar Figueroa in junior welterweight bout on Aug. 20

Adrien Broner will meet Omar Figueroa in a junior welterweight bout on Aug. 20 in Hollywood, Florida, PBC announced on Monday. Alberto Puello fights Batyr Akhmedov for the WBA junior welterweight title vacated by Josh Taylor on the Showtime undercard, along with a WBA junior lightweight title bout between Roger Gutierrez and Hector Garcia.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia on Fighting Gervonta Davis: I'm Gonna Make It Look Very Easy

“I am a great fighter,” said Ryan Garcia during a recent media call. There’s your clickbait. In a lot of ways, the 23-year-old has gotten to this point in his career from all those things we decry as the end of modern civilization: Instagram, TikTok, clickbait headlines, and more talk about big fights than actual big fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: After GGG Trilogy, Canelo Wants To Go Straight To Bivol Rematch

Eddie Hearn continues to take issues with Oscar De La Hoya’s continued criticisms regarding Canelo Alvarez being matched against Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo moved up to the light heavyweight division to challenge Bivol for the WBA title. The Russian boxer outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant decision win.
COMBAT SPORTS
Eddie Hearn
Israel Gonzalez
TMZ.com

Ryan Garcia Wants To Bury Hatchet With Canelo, Come To My Fight!

Ryan Garcia is ready to squash the beef with Canelo Alvarez ... saying he wants to bury the hatchet with the boxing superstar -- even offering front-row tickets to his fight in L.A. as an olive branch. The fall-out from the former buddies happened earlier this year when Garcia parted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: A Fight Against Jaime Munguia Would Be Great

Top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko is looking to get back in the mix for the top fights, when he returns on Saturday, July 30, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The bout will take place as part of the undercard to a Showtime...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Adrien Broner-Omar Figueroa Set For August 20th

Adrien Broner is officially returning to the ring. The fighter known as “The Problem” will be squaring off against Omar Figueroa on August 20th. The scheduled 12 round junior welterweight battle will be held at Hollywood, Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and will be aired live on Showtime. Broner last fought in February of 2021 when he bested Javanie Santiago via unanimous decision. It was the man’s first win since 2017. The Problem, however, has never been without skill or talent. His antics in and out of the world of boxing have been infamous but no one can deny that Broner has spent the last decade or so as a fighter of note. The question now is whether or not Broner, who is now in his early thirties, still has what it takes to rise to the top of the rankings.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Kazuto Ioka Outclasses Donnie Nietes, Defends WBO Title And Avenges 2018 Defeat

Kazuto Ioka gained his revenge while adding to his Hall of Fame resume in the process. The four-division and reigning WBO junior bantamweight titlist turned away the challenge of Philippines’ Donnie Nietes, after earning a landslide unanimous decision. Scores of 120-108, 118-110 and 117-111 were in favor of Ioka during their twelve-round rematch Wednesday evening (local time) on TBS-Japan from Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.
