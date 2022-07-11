Jesse Rodriguez To Face Israel Gonzalez In Canelo-Golovkin 3 Co-Main

Adrien Broner is officially returning to the ring. The fighter known as “The Problem” will be squaring off against Omar Figueroa on August 20th. The scheduled 12 round junior welterweight battle will be held at Hollywood, Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and will be aired live on Showtime. Broner last fought in February of 2021 when he bested Javanie Santiago via unanimous decision. It was the man’s first win since 2017. The Problem, however, has never been without skill or talent. His antics in and out of the world of boxing have been infamous but no one can deny that Broner has spent the last decade or so as a fighter of note. The question now is whether or not Broner, who is now in his early thirties, still has what it takes to rise to the top of the rankings.

