Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Elections Commission silent on ballot dropbox ruling

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The people who manage Wisconsin’s elections are silent about the new ruling that bans ballot drop boxes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission instead says it is waiting until after a Tuesday meeting to, perhaps, comment on the ruling then. “The Wisconsin Elections Commission is...

Milwaukee County leaders to send ballot drop box resolution to lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s Democratic leaders put their frustrations over the end of ballot drop boxes in a resolution and may send it off to state lawmakers. Milwaukee County Supervisors Felesia Martin, Willie Johnson Jr., Ryan Clancy, Steven Shea, and Peter Burgelis all signed on to a resolution condemning the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that state law doesn’t allow for ballot drop boxes.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Lawless left strikes again in Wisconsin

There is an expectation that government officials will follow and enforce the law, even if they personally don’t like it. Our democratic society cannot function otherwise. Unfortunately, over the past few years, public officials have increasingly allowed their personnel feelings interfere with their official responsibilities, and it’s having a destabilizing effect on society. The most recent example involves abortion.
WISCONSIN STATE
Steve Doyle raised more than any other Democratic House Rep. in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Democratic candidates and officeholders have raised $12.95 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state House candidates and officeholders, Steve Doyle has raised more than any other Democrat. Doyle is the representative for Wisconsin State Assembly District 94 and is running for re-election in 2022. Doyle raised $99,607 and...
WISCONSIN STATE
No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
City lobbyists for Milwaukee can now push lawmakers to repeal state's abortion ban

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee wants to send a message to Madison as the city's Common Council voted to push lawmakers to repeal the state's abortion ban. Lobbyists for the City of Milwaukee can now lobby lawmakers in the Wisconsin Legislature to repeal the state's abortion ban from 1849 after the Common Council voted 10-1, with two members excused, in favor of an abortion rights resolution Tuesday morning.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin's Assembly Majority Leader Resigns

(Terry Bell, WRN) A key Republican leader in the Wisconsin Assembly is leaving office early. Majority Leader Jim Steineke announced in January that he won’t seek reelection. Now he says he’ll resign on July 27th, rather than serve out the rest of his term. He says it makes sense to move on with his plans since lawmakers have no business scheduled until the next session in January.
WISCONSIN STATE
More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
LA CROSSE, WI

