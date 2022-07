Yes, we've had more rain. No, it doesn't' mean you won't start a wildfire. They might even be worse down the line.Colorado wildfire experts say the summer of 2022 has been wetter than the last few summers we've had, and that IS a good thing for fighting wildfire chances. The problem becomes later in the season, when our green grasses and abundant wildflowers dry under the hot dry September sun, and those once lush landscapes become overgrown dry fuel piles for hungry wildfires. "We should be enjoying how green it is and how cool and wonderful June has been," Wildfire Specialist...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO