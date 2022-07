The Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema will miss her team’s Euro 2022 Group C clash with Portugal after testing positive for Covid-19. Miedema, who is the all-time top goalscorer for her country, will isolate for “the next few days”. The Arsenal forward’s absence is the latest in a number of injuries and illnesses that have hit the Dutch squad since their 1-1 draw against Sweden.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO