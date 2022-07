This is it! A standalone contemporary single-family home within striking distance of both Fremont and Wallingford at 958 N Motor Place. The main floor is spacious giving you a great kitchen, huge living room, and room for a dining table. The primary suite is on the top floor with a huge bathroom, walk-in closet, and its own view deck. On the lower floor, you’ll find two bedrooms (or offices). In the summer, you’ll love the rooftop deck with city, lake, and mountain views. Plus this home has a garage, Walk Score of 91 and easy access to 99. This home also has a strong Airbnb history grossing $95k a year. Furnishings are available for sale too.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO