Over $3.5 million will be sent to about 42 Minnesota Schools from the State Traffic Safety Office in order to assist with Stop-Arm Camera Systems. There have been a rise in illegal passing, actually exceeding 1,000, which is an increase from 625 in 2019. Remember, drivers who fail to stop for a school bus with the extended arm and flashing lights are subject to a $500 fine.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO