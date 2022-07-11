Kezar Life Sciences Appoints Nick Mordwinkin as Chief Business Officer and Reports Updated Cash Position

DSMB Recommends DISRUPT Trial be Stopped for Futility. On July 13, 2022, ContraFect Corp. CFRX announced that the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended that the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis, be stopped for futility as the study was below the pre-specified threshold to continue. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled study being conducted at over 40 centers in the U.S. that had planned to enroll approximately 350 patients randomized 2:1 to receive either exebacase or placebo, with all patients receiving standard of care antibiotics.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 HOURS AGO