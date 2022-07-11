ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kezar Life Sciences Appoints Nick Mordwinkin as Chief Business Officer and Reports Updated Cash Position

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR, a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced the appointment of Nick Mordwinkin, Pharm.D., Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Mordwinkin will be key to the next stage of Kezar's growth and will be responsible for shaping the...

CFRX: DSMB Recommends DISRUPT Study be Stopped for Futility…

DSMB Recommends DISRUPT Trial be Stopped for Futility. On July 13, 2022, ContraFect Corp. CFRX announced that the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended that the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis, be stopped for futility as the study was below the pre-specified threshold to continue. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled study being conducted at over 40 centers in the U.S. that had planned to enroll approximately 350 patients randomized 2:1 to receive either exebacase or placebo, with all patients receiving standard of care antibiotics.
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 15, 2022

Northern Trust seeks to better tools (NASDAQ: NTRS) Fasset is teaming up w/ Mastercard (NYSE: MA) Ex-Google et al workers build wallet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Adyen launches Apple’s Tap-to-Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL) EQ Bank seeks Flinks for bank data. MoonPay bolsters team w/new hires. Monneo has introduced a BaaS API.
Nextleaf Launches Glacial Gold CBD 3:1 Vape

Glacial Gold is one of the top selling brands of CBD vapes and oils in the British Columbia market. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILS OILFF (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf" or the "Company"), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts including vapes and oils, is pleased to announce the launch of its new CBD 3:1 vape under the award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™.
