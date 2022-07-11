Bend Considers Home Energy Scoring Program

BEND, OR -- While Central Oregon’s housing market remains tight, the commercial landscape is also making it difficult for businesses looking for a new home. Brian Fratzke, with Fratzke Commercial Real Estate, says July is usually a good time to buy, "For commercial leasing, it’s pretty slow. But, for commercial sales, it’s usually pretty good. So, I did a little research. We have ¼ the inventory for sale that we had a year ago." Fratzke tells KBND News, "We sold a lot of inventory in the last 12 months. Maybe volumes that we haven’t seen before. We sold it to both owner/user, so that’s someone who needs to buy a building and move in, and investors. But, the second thing we saw is a whole bunch of people that own commercial real estate have said, ‘Why would I sell it now? I’m getting a 10% return on my money; that’s better than my other investments."

