ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend Considers Home Energy Scoring Program

By Heather Roberts
kbnd.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR -- The city of Bend is considering a Home Energy Score Program for properties for sale. Similar programs are in place elsewhere in Oregon. Cassie Lacy, with the city, says the rating gives prospective buyers a sense of how much they’ll spend on utilities, "Energy efficiency of homes has...

kbnd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbnd.com

Local Trails Program Receives County Grant

BEND, OR -- Deschutes Trails Coalition (DTC) says a $600,000 grant will support trail infrastructure projects in Deschutes County. In early 2022, the coalition proposed County Commissioners invest a portion of Transient Room Tax (TRT) funds to support trails and trail-related infrastructure throughout Deschutes County. The Commissioners unanimously voted to contribute $600,000 of TRT funds toward this purpose. The DTC used these funds to develop the Deschutes Trails Coalition Stewardship Grant program.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Public Outreach Begins For Bend Vision Project

BEND, OR -- The group Envision Bend officially launched its public outreach phase this week, with a slate of events and a new online survey. Jon Stark, with Economic Development for Central Oregon, hopes it will lead to an intentional brand for Bend as it grows. "Bend continues to be a number one attraction spot across the country," Stark tells KBND News, "When we, EDCO, go on the road to talk to companies outside our area about relocating here, whether we’re talking about Redmond or Madras or Prineville or Sisters or one of our other communities, they don’t often recognize those communities. But when we say ‘Bend,’ they do. So, Bend’s image related to this visioning process is really important."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Deschutes Co. Commissioners To Discuss Psilocybin Rules

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners will decide whether to ask voters to opt out of allowing psilocybin businesses in unincorporated areas. Growing, processing and providing psilocybin, also known as psychedelic or "magic" mushrooms, will be allowed next year under Measure 109. M109 passed in 2020, with 53% approval in...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Gunnels Looks Ahead As Next Deschutes Co. DA

BEND, OR -- Stephen Gunnels won’t officially take over as Deschutes County District Attorney until January, but he’s already setting future goals for the office. He tells KBND News he wants to expand the Veterans Intervention Strategy. VIS started in Deschutes County in 2020 to help vets in the justice system. "Many of them are in a bad place emotionally or in terms of drug dependency or alcohol dependency," says Gunnels, "And we try to get them set right; try to get them connected with programs through the Veterans Administration and other programs so they get treatment, mental health treatment or substance abuse treatment."
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Business
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Bend, OR
Industry
kbnd.com

St. Charles Board & Others React To CEO Departure

BEND, OR -- Another local leader has stepped down in the wake of the pandemic. St. Charles Board Chair Jamie Orlikoff says Joe Sluka is no longer the CEO of the health system. "So, he went on vacation to clear his mind and really reflect. And he came back and said, ‘No, I’m done.’ It was purely his decision, and we respect it," Orlikoff tells KBND News, "I mean, he was our leader for eight years; about double the average tenure of a CEO, had tremendous accomplishments." Sluka made his announcement Tuesday, effective immediately.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Gas Prices Fall Fourth Straight Week

BEND, OR -- Finally, some good news at the pump: AAA's Marie Dodds says the price of crude oil has fallen about 20% over the past month. "This is the fourth week in a row that we are seeing gas prices fall. The national average for regular drops 14 cents to $4.66 a gallon. The Oregon average loses 9 cents to $5.38." Bend’s local average lost a dime, landing at $5.42.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Commercial Real Estate Market Remains Tough In Bend

BEND, OR -- While Central Oregon’s housing market remains tight, the commercial landscape is also making it difficult for businesses looking for a new home. Brian Fratzke, with Fratzke Commercial Real Estate, says July is usually a good time to buy, "For commercial leasing, it’s pretty slow. But, for commercial sales, it’s usually pretty good. So, I did a little research. We have ¼ the inventory for sale that we had a year ago." Fratzke tells KBND News, "We sold a lot of inventory in the last 12 months. Maybe volumes that we haven’t seen before. We sold it to both owner/user, so that’s someone who needs to buy a building and move in, and investors. But, the second thing we saw is a whole bunch of people that own commercial real estate have said, ‘Why would I sell it now? I’m getting a 10% return on my money; that’s better than my other investments."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Multi-Agency Highway Speed Patrols Continue

BEND, OR -- Law enforcement from around Deschutes County continue their special highway traffic detail, Wednesday. "Highway 20, Highway 97, Highway 126 up in Redmond, the Parkway, the Bypass up in Redmond, they will all be focusing on reducing speed on those roads. It’s really neat to be able to work together," says Sheila Miller, with Bend Police. "Everybody will stay in their own jurisdiction, but they’re all kind of trying to do the same thing."
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#City Council#Urban Construction#Kbnd News#The Home Energy Score#Rmls
kbnd.com

Bird Flu Found In Bend-Area Flock

BEND, OR -- On July 12, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the state’s fifth detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Deschutes County. The affected flock included approximately 30 chickens and 40 ducks and geese.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Buy quality from a maker in Prineville

Saturday Maker Markets are every second Saturday at the Art Corral, and feature a wide variety of quality wares from local makers. On a brilliant Saturday morning, several makers were set up at the Saturday Makers Market on the lawn of The Art Corral, located on Seventh Street. Upon visiting...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
kbnd.com

Bend Elks down Corvallis 10-7 to Pull Even in Standings

The Bend Elks took two of three against the Corvallis Knights over the weekend, capping it off with a 10-7 win yesterday afternoon. The Elks swatted 13 hits and Brady Kasper launched his third homer of the season to lift his squad to victory. With this series win, Bend pulls...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

WSPD Searches For Man Missing Several Days

WARM SPRINGS, OR -- Police are looking for clues after a man disappeared last week. Warm Springs Police say 39-year-old Edward Bock was last seen July fourth in Bend. There are reports he was in the Tetherow Crossing area of Redmond around 2 p.m. on the seventh. His car was found that same day at Trout Lake on the Warm Springs Reservation. It was unlocked and the windows were down.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Elks visit Walla Walla; Half-Game Back of Division Lead

The West Coast League is packed with action tonight with three teams within a half-game of the Southern Division lead with three weeks to go. The Bend Elks, Portland Pickles, and Corvallis Knights are battling for top position tonight. In Edmonton, Canada tonight the defending league champion Knights meet the...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Grand opening held for Bend Coffee and Books on NE Greenwood Avenue

Bend Coffee and Books held its grand opening Saturday afternoon. People gathered to eat hot dogs, enjoy live music, look at some books and of course, order some coffee. The band Shaggy Mains played soul, funk and blues. The coffee shop is connected to a church who plans to move to larger quarters.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Elks Launch Four Home Runs in 13-7 Victory Over Sweets

The Bend Elks racked up 15 hits en route to a 13-7 victory over the Walla Walla Sweets. The Elks blasted four home runs in the winning effort including Beau Sylvester who leads the team in that metric with six homers on the season. Sylvester is also topping the West Coast League for RBI with 33 on the campaign.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy