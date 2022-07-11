ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Speeding Florida pol under fire after telling cop to ‘find something better to f–king do’

Cover picture for the articleA Florida vice mayor is facing calls to apologize after she snapped at local cops who pulled her over at a traffic stop to “find something better to f—king do.”. Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins was seen in footage posted to YouTube last week being pulled over in a white...

She has attitude that she is better than anyone . She needs big attitude adjustment. She can’t even support the cops of her own city! Time to leave office!!

I will remember her the next time I vote. Too many people like her out there driving crazy.

