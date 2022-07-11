Speeding Florida pol under fire after telling cop to ‘find something better to f–king do’

A three-year-old boy was locked inside a sweltering vehicle in Florida for several hours on Monday and eventually died, police said. The toddler, whose identity has not been released, died outside of the Lubavitch Educational Center, a Miami Gardens preschool and school where both of his parents work. Law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald that the boy and his siblings also attended the center. Police believe that the boy’s father mistakenly left him inside the vehicle on Monday, when temperatures reached 93 degrees and the heat index reached 103; the temperature inside the locked vehicle was likely far higher. One source said that the father rushed out to the vehicle around 3 p.m. after someone said that they had not seen his son all day. According to police, the unresponsive child was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. As of Monday night, detectives were interviewing the father.

