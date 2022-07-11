ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

Folk Festival back on the Square: After two years of virtual events, in-person festival returns

By Woodstock Independent
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2019, the Woodstock...

www.thewoodstockindependent.com

CBS Chicago

Crowds head to downtown Highland Park to show support to shops, restaurants that had to close after massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds are walking around the downtown area in Highland Park – showing support as they shop and small businesses and eat at local restaurants. Many of those businesses were forced to shut down for a week, following the massacre at the July 4th parade. Now, they are reopening and refocusing with the community's help.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
97ZOK

Two of Illinois’ Favorite Orchards Just Made The Best Announcements

There's no intention of rushing summer but it never hurts to get excited for what's to come. Summer, after all, is great. It may be hot and ridiculously humid at times but if you're in the water it's perfect. Winter sucks and spring is... meh, luckily we have another great season to look forward to here in the upper midwest. How can anyone argue against the fall season?
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Harrison Ford's Childhood Home in Park Ridge Finds Buyer: See Inside

The childhood home of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford found a buyer in suburban Park Ridge, after a price drop in the last few weeks. Located at 109 N. Washington Ave., the 2,132-square-foot Tudor home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, rec room and bar - all of which has been remodeled since its original 1920s form, according to a listing from Redfin.
PARK RIDGE, IL
wgnradio.com

VIDEO: Chris Knight (Yep, the Brady Bunch’s Peter Brady) and Phil Viardo on their new documentary: ‘Truelove: The Film’ Premieres FREE in Schaumburg Friday, July 15th

Paul goes behind the curtain with The Brady Bunch’s Christopher Knight (A.K.A. “Peter Brady”) and director Phil Viardo on their new film “Truelove: The Film.” You can attend the premiere FREE on Friday July 15th at 5:15pm at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Reserve...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
947wls.com

Chicago chosen as the 2nd Best City in the World

Chicago claimed 2nd place for best cities in the world. There’ are a lot of cities out there, so being called the “Second City” is no slight. Time Out determined this through quizzes they gave out to 20,000 city-dwellers from around the world. Chicago stood out for its summer festivals, outdoor events, art exhibitions, and free stuff to do every weekend. Not surprisingly, the city also scored major points for its food!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire burns through house in Spring Gove

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are responding to a an extra-alarm house fire in Spring Grove. Fire officials said the fire started just before 3 a.m. on Wilmot Road at Main Street. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 said the house was destroyed and burned down completely. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 
SPRING GROVE, IL
geneva.il.us

Third Street To Be Closed, Parking Restrictions Implemented For Geneva Arts Fair

With thousands of visitors expected to attend the Geneva Arts Fair later this month, the Geneva Police Department announced a section of South Third Street will be closed during the festival. The Arts Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 in downtown...
bhhschicago.com

591 W Old Mill Road

Enjoy this rare luxury nature retreat In Lake Forest. It's a stunning and beautifully updated gem on an idyllic 1.5 acres, gorgeous historical trees, complete with a heated swimming pool, automatic pool cover, fire pit, screened porch, fenced yard and privacy galore, yet it's convenient to everything. Located east of Waukegan Road, with forest preserve privacy on a quiet street that leads to a walking/biking path bridge and scenic waterway. This is a truly serene oasis set amidst incredible flowering trees and lush gardens. It's perfect for your active year-round lifestyle or as a second home retreat from the City, 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, sunroom, book nook, 2 fireplaces, a spectacular master bath with a heated floor, steam shower, and a Jacuzzi tub, 2 decks off the expansive master suite, a newly-finished rec room in the basement with powder room, an attached, heated 3-car garage, and so much more. Approx. 3,600+ sf. Irrigation system. Many updates. There is an easy way to create a 4th bedroom on the second floor; creating a first floor primary suite is also a possibility. This easy breezy home will accommodate your dreams -- so much fun and relaxation awaits. Just move in and enjoy this amazing lifestyle!
LAKE FOREST, IL
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Ice Cream Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

If you're looking for a sign to go ahead and just order the dessert, here it is. In honor of National Ice Cream Day coming up on Sunday, Yelp has released it's 2022 list of the best ice cream shops across North America, which includes "everything from fudge brownie and butter pecan to salted caramel, marshmallow, and peanut butter mashups."
Block Club Chicago

South Side Mother, Housing Activist With Disability Wants To Be A Maxim Magazine Cover Girl: ‘We Are Capable’

KENWOOD — Ashley Salibellas has long felt disrespected by potential employers and others because of her physical disability, which stems from a childhood brain tumor. Now, the Kenwood resident, mother and housing activist plans to prove people with disabilities can do anything — not least of all, model for an international magazine’s centerfold — as she campaigns to be Maxim’s 2022 cover girl.
CHICAGO, IL

