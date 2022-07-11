Folk Festival back on the Square: After two years of virtual events, in-person festival returns

Enjoy this rare luxury nature retreat In Lake Forest. It's a stunning and beautifully updated gem on an idyllic 1.5 acres, gorgeous historical trees, complete with a heated swimming pool, automatic pool cover, fire pit, screened porch, fenced yard and privacy galore, yet it's convenient to everything. Located east of Waukegan Road, with forest preserve privacy on a quiet street that leads to a walking/biking path bridge and scenic waterway. This is a truly serene oasis set amidst incredible flowering trees and lush gardens. It's perfect for your active year-round lifestyle or as a second home retreat from the City, 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, sunroom, book nook, 2 fireplaces, a spectacular master bath with a heated floor, steam shower, and a Jacuzzi tub, 2 decks off the expansive master suite, a newly-finished rec room in the basement with powder room, an attached, heated 3-car garage, and so much more. Approx. 3,600+ sf. Irrigation system. Many updates. There is an easy way to create a 4th bedroom on the second floor; creating a first floor primary suite is also a possibility. This easy breezy home will accommodate your dreams -- so much fun and relaxation awaits. Just move in and enjoy this amazing lifestyle!

LAKE FOREST, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO