Sherry L. (Piatiak) Long

CAMPBELL, JAMES F. “Bo”, 71, Carrolltown, passed away at home on July 9, 2022, surrounded by his family after a 7 ½ year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born November 4, 1950, in Spangler, the son of Rosella (Himmel) Campbell and the late James P. Campbell. He is preceded in death by his father, stepfather Severin “Mudio” Ceschini, brother-in-law Richard P. Resko, and sister-in-law MaryAnn Campbell. He is survived by his mother; brother David, Carrolltown; sisters Nancy (Joe) D’Andrea, Carrolltown; Susan, Michigan; and Jean Resko, Patton. Loving uncle to nieces and nephews, Jody (Jim) Blake, Bucky Campbell, Nicole McQuay, Kurt (Jenean) D'Andrea, Jamie D'Andrea, and Carrie D’Andrea and Alanna (Eric) Sowers and Alisa (Mark) Resko-Lewis; also, six great-nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Bo was a 1969 graduate of Cambria Heights High School. He worked many years for Jerry Davis where he learned the butchering trade. He was a school bus driver in the Cambria Heights District for 44 years, working for Farabaugh Bus Lines and later Tri County Transportation. He was a member of the Carrolltown American Legion and Carrolltown Fire Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, parties at the dam and going to camp. Bo was a wonderful son and brother. He was a true, loyal, and generous friend to so many and he will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria. A viewing will be held in the Boniface Wimmer room of St. Benedict Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Michael Gabler, OSB, celebrant. Committal, church cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and nurses at Conemaugh Hospice, especially Brenda and Amy for their loving care and support.

