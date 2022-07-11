ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Cambria, PA

Sherry L. (Piatiak) Long

moriconifuneralhome.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG, SHERRY L., Northern Cambria, passed away July 8, 2022. Born May 23, 1972, in Johnstown, the daughter of John and Christine (Lonesky) Piatiak. Preceded in death by loving husband and soul mate William “Bill” Long...

www.moriconifuneralhome.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moriconifuneralhome.com

Pearlena M. Polesky

POLESKY, PEARLENA M., 101, St. Benedict, passed away July 12, 2022, at St. Benedict Manor. Born November 3, 1920, in Heilwood, the daughter of Emil and Alice (Bailey) Stivanelli. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Matthew Polesky; brothers, Mark, Joseph, and Emil Stivanelli; and sisters, Albina Pacconi, Eleanor Fidecaro, and Emma Prandi. Survived by brothers, Ernest Stivanelli, Elmora; Eugene Stivanelli, Northern Cambria; sister, Gloria Stivanelli, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Family and friends will be received from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Fr. Mark Groeger, officiating. Interment, St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Northern Cambria. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the St. Benedict Manor Staff for the superior care and kindness they extended to Pearlena.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
moriconifuneralhome.com

James "Bo" F. Campbell

CAMPBELL, JAMES F. “Bo”, 71, Carrolltown, passed away at home on July 9, 2022, surrounded by his family after a 7 ½ year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born November 4, 1950, in Spangler, the son of Rosella (Himmel) Campbell and the late James P. Campbell. He is preceded in death by his father, stepfather Severin “Mudio” Ceschini, brother-in-law Richard P. Resko, and sister-in-law MaryAnn Campbell. He is survived by his mother; brother David, Carrolltown; sisters Nancy (Joe) D’Andrea, Carrolltown; Susan, Michigan; and Jean Resko, Patton. Loving uncle to nieces and nephews, Jody (Jim) Blake, Bucky Campbell, Nicole McQuay, Kurt (Jenean) D'Andrea, Jamie D'Andrea, and Carrie D’Andrea and Alanna (Eric) Sowers and Alisa (Mark) Resko-Lewis; also, six great-nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Bo was a 1969 graduate of Cambria Heights High School. He worked many years for Jerry Davis where he learned the butchering trade. He was a school bus driver in the Cambria Heights District for 44 years, working for Farabaugh Bus Lines and later Tri County Transportation. He was a member of the Carrolltown American Legion and Carrolltown Fire Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, parties at the dam and going to camp. Bo was a wonderful son and brother. He was a true, loyal, and generous friend to so many and he will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria. A viewing will be held in the Boniface Wimmer room of St. Benedict Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Michael Gabler, OSB, celebrant. Committal, church cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and nurses at Conemaugh Hospice, especially Brenda and Amy for their loving care and support.
CARROLLTOWN, PA
moriconifuneralhome.com

James W. Green

GREEN, JAMES W., 78, Northern Cambria, passed away July 10, 2022, at home. Born August 27, 1943, in Spangler, the son of Cecil and Lena (Tuley) Green. Preceded in death by parents; loving wife of 53 years, Patricia (Rice) Green, who died December 25, 2020; and sister, Cecilia Yedlosky. Survived by sons, James Green, Northern Cambria; Rick (Karrie) Green, Jackson, OH; Kevin Green (Deanna), Northern Cambria; and Patrick Green (Kelly), Cherry Tree. Also eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brother of Marie Kerr, Marge Davis, Dorothy Dospoy, John Green, Debbie Muhlbauer, and Roy Maines. Jim worked many years as a bartender. Graveside services will be held for the Green family at a later date. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, in charge of arrangements.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
moriconifuneralhome.com

Donna M. (Knarr) Nitti

NITTI, DONNA M., 87, Patton, passed away July 12, 2022, at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Born April 22, 1935, in Diamondville, the daughter of Allen and Ruby (Peace) Knarr. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, John Nitti, who died Apri 10, 1999; son, Dale Nitti; great-granddaughter, Alexis Ann Owens; an infant brother, brothers, William, Jim and Donald Knarr; and sisters, Anna Lawson, Marilyn Pierce, and Evelyn Rudy. Survived by son, David (Rhonda) Nitti, Patton; daughters, Doreen (Terry) Weakland, Donna (Kevin) Owens, and Darla Sue (Craig) Couturiaux, all of Patton; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister Gloria Jean Wholaver, St. Benedict; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Nitti, Patton; and her beloved cat “Peanut”. Donna enjoyed Bingo, attending the Patton Senior Center, and Diamond Art. She was an avid reader her entire life. At her request there will be no viewing or visitation. Committal, Fairview Cemetery in Patton.
PATTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy