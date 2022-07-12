ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Anchor: A new home for women

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 1 day ago
An interior view of The Guiding Light home is shown at 1315 N. West on Monday evening. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA — Guiding Light Ministries is opening its third crisis shelter for women in Lima. The new home, which will be called Anchor, will be located at 1315 North West Street and will be a place for healing and restoration for women in need.

The local non-profit organization was created to provide a place for women in the community who are in need of crisis shelter, counseling and education in healthy ways 0f living. Over the past nine years as a ministry, Guiding Light has served more than 600 women in the city of Lima.

“Our goal is to extend to other counties and states eventually,” said Julianna Burk, Guiding Light Director. “I’m certain most communities would benefit from having a Guiding Light home present to meet the needs of moms and kids.”

What began as a ministry helping young mothers, teens and pregnant women has transformed into serving women of all ages and in crisis including sober living.

The original home was the very place Burk grew up. As a young girl, she watched her father fulfill a life of purpose and ministry. Next to their home was a church her father began. When he died, he left a legacy for his children to follow in his footsteps.

Guiding Light obtained a second home in May of 2015 known as “The Resting Place.” Not only is the ministry known as a crisis shelter, but it is also licensed as a maternity home.

“Anchor will be a step-down house for those coming out of the program and renting their own room while still having our support to assist them completely into independent living,” said Burk. “We desire to make people into more productive citizens and who God designed them to be. If they are ready for help, they will succeed through the program.”

“When the house opened up for use, we were so excited about Guiding Light growing,” said Tricia Mckinney, Board Member. “It truly fits the mission of the ministry.”

“I love to see women gain confidence through small successes and help them realize they can achieve anything,” said Lily Jones, Client Service Specialist. “We plan to have an open house and gathering; anyone is welcome to come. We will announce the date next week.”

Annually, Guiding Light Hosts a formal charity dinner at Forest Park Methodist church. The dinner is $60 per seat. This year it will be held on October 13 at 6 p.m. At the event, women will give their testimonies about the program and there will be a silent auction.

To learn more information about the program or upcoming events email: [email protected]

