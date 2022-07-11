ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins GM Don Sweeney on David Krejci: 'We would welcome him back'

Sportsnet.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter one year away from the NHL, is David Krejci returning to Beantown?. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said the club and Krejci had "numerous conversations," adding that the team would welcome him back and do "everything I possibly can" to make it...

NBC Sports

Report: Bruins sign Dan Renouf to two-way contract

The Boston Bruins have been relatively active to begin free agency, considering the lack of cap space they have to work with. The Bruins have reportedly signed Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract. The rumored signing of the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman marks the third new player that the Bruins have acquired since the start of free agency on Wednesday.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins acquire Pavel Zacha

The Boston Bruins have made a move but it is not an unrestricted free agent coming to town. Darren Dreger of TSN reports that the Bruins have acquired Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils. Zacha is a pending restricted free agent, and eligible for salary arbitration after his current three-year, $6.75M (total) contract expires. Erik Haula is headed back the other way.
NBC Sports

Bruins CEO explains why team kept Cam Neely, Don Sweeney over Cassidy

In the Boston Bruins' organization, the buck stops with owner Jeremy Jacobs and his son, CEO Charlie Jacobs. But it appears the Jacobs family has put its full faith in Boston's president and general manager. That much seemed obvious when the Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6...
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Krejci, Bergeron & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, David Pastrnak’s camp has recently begun talking extension with general manager Don Sweeney, and as of now, things appear to be quite positive. Meanwhile, David Krejci is reportedly also in talks about returning on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron is reportedly nearing a decision on his playing future but does not have a definitive answer either way just yet. Last but not least, the Bruins selected six players at the 2022 draft, all of whom will be discussed briefly below.
Yardbarker

Devils trade Pavel Zacha to Bruins for Erik Haula

The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils kicked off free agency day with a trade, according to multiple reports. TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to indicate the Devils traded 25-year-old forward Pavel Zacha to Boston, with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman subsequently confirming New Jersey will receive 31-year-old forward Erik Haula in the deal.
NBC Sports

Bruins sign free agent Vinnie Lettieri to two-way contract

The Boston Bruins have made a couple depth moves on the first official day of free agency Wednesday. The latest addition is Vinni Lettieri, who has signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $750,000. Lettieri is a 27-year-old forward who plays center and on the...
NHL

Bruins Sign Five Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
NBC Sports

Don Sweeney shares update on Patrice Bergeron contract discussions

One day into NHL free agency, Patrice Bergeron's future with the Boston Bruins remains up in the air. The 36-year-old B's captain, who's an unrestricted free agent this summer, is expected to rejoin the team for the 2022-23 campaign. However, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Wednesday the organization is still waiting on Bergeron to make a decision.
NBC Sports

Bruins GM Don Sweeney gives update on Pavel Zacha's next contract

The Boston Bruins traded for New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha on Wednesday, but there's still one more hurdle to clear before he can get on the ice with his new team. The 25-year-old forward needs a contract. Zacha is a restricted free agent because his three-year, $6.75 million deal...
NBC Sports

Sweeney: B's have 'aggressive mindset' in Pastrnak contract talks

David Pastrnak's contract situation is one of the several questions the Boston Bruins must answer this offseason. The star winger is set to make $6.7 million in 2022-23 on the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract. As of Wednesday, he is eligible to sign an extension to stay with the organization long-term.
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From Jim Montgomery’s First Bruins Press Conference

There were a number of topics that Montgomery and Sweeney discussed and here are five takeaways from the 35-minute press conference. Montgomery Is Grateful for Another Opportunity as a Head Coach Again in the NHL. Boston will be Montgomery’s second stint as a head coach in the NHL. His first...
Yardbarker

Bruins 2022 Free Agent Targets: Forwards

The craziness of free agency begins Wednesday in the NHL. Everyone will be looking to improve their rosters for the 2022-23 season and give them a chance to knock the Colorado Avalanche off their perch as Stanley Cup champions. Just about all the teams have an idea of what they...
