Bruins GM Don Sweeney on David Krejci: 'We would welcome him back'

NEW YORK -- The Rangers have a new second-line center and backup to Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Igor Shesterkin.New York struck quickly as free agency opened Wednesday, coming to terms with Vincent Trocheck on a seven-year contract that will pay him $5.625 million in average annual value, and reaching a one-year deal with veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak for $1.55 million.Trocheck, who turned 29 on Monday, is coming off a 51-point season for the Carolina Hurricanes. He replaces trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp, who signed a five-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings.Trocheck's best season came with the Florida Panthers in 2017-18, when he set career highs with 31 goals, 44 assists and 75 points. He has scored at least 20 goals four times in 10 NHL seasons.Halak, who has played for six teams since breaking into the league during the 2006-07 season, has 285 wins, a 2.49 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage, and 52 shutouts in 556 career appearances. The 37-year-old appeared in 17 games last season for the Vancouver Canucks, posting a 4-7-2 record, 2.94 GAA and .903 save percentage.He replaces Alexandar Georgiev, who was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for three draft picks on July 7.

