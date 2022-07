BOSTON -- Shortly after trading for one player from the 2015 NHL Draft, the Bruins have signed another. Boston has reportedly signed winger A.J. to a two-year deal.That comes according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, who is reporting the deal with worth $750,000 for the 2022-23 season and $775,000 for the 2023-24 season.Greer will likely spend the bulk of his time with the Providence Bruins in the AHL. A second-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in 2015, Greer has played in just 42 games at the NHL level since being drafted. He's scored two goals and tallied six assists...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO