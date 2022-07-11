ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Tennessee voters get an early chance to decide crowded ballot

By Robert Houk
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 14-day period for early voting in the Aug. 4 election begins Friday in Tennessee. The crowded ballot includes general election races for courthouse offices, such as sheriff, county mayor and county clerk, as well as state and federal primaries for legislative seats. Voters will also decide a number...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 1

Related
Johnson City Press

Sheriff and mayor races headline Carter County election

ELIZABETHTON — Early voting begins Friday for the Carter County general election. This is a big election year in the county, with nearly all of the elected county offices on the ballot this year as well as the judicial offices. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said early...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Tennessee Early Voting For The Aug. 4 Election Starts This Friday

Tennessee’s generous early voting period for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election begins this Friday, July 15, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30. “More Tennessee voters take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of our state’s generous early voting...
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Jonesborough, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

2022 Washington County, TN mayoral race is a rematch

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting starts this week in Tennessee and there are several key races across the region. On Friday, you can vote in the primary for state and federal elections and in the county general election. In Washington County, Republican incumbent Mayor Joe Grandy is seeking a second term while James Reeves […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Local#State Government#Election Day#The Heritage Center#D P Culp Center
Johnson City Press

Northeast presidential finalist McCord addresses Gilliam perception, disagrees with Hillsdale College head

BLOUNTVILLE — The ghost of a president past for a minute became the "white elephant" in the room during a question-and-answer session for Northeast State Community College presidential finalist Jeff McCord Wednesday afternoon. However, Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner McCord, a former Northeast vice president, said he is...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
gcanews.com

Governor Lee’s actions are speaking so loudly I cannot hear a word he is saying.

Does he agree that Tennessee teachers come from the ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges?’ Silence is as good as an implication. In January of this year, Governor Lee used his State of the State Address to announce a “partnership” with Hillsdale College – which would use our state tax dollars to set up charter schools in communities across Tennessee. These new charter schools will use Hillsdale’s 1776 curriculum – a conservative-only program. When NewsChannel5 Investigates recently revealed a discussion between Governor Lee and Hillsdale’s CEO Dr. Larry Arnn, Tennesseans were shocked and appalled. Not so much by what Arnn said but more by what the governor did not say.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
supertalk929.com

Local residents receive committee assignments from Governor Youngkin

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt has been appointed to Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board by Governor Youngkin in another round of selections for state committees. Vice President and CEO for Ballad Health’s SW Virginia sectors Shannon Showalter is now a member of the Health Workforce Development Authority while Damascus...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Tennessee Lookout

John Cole’s Tennessee: The latest lunge

Hints by leading Tennessee lawmakers that they may hold a special legislative session to overrule Metro Nashville Council to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Music City — and to punish Nashville for its anti-RNC stance — represent the latest grab for local control.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 13

July 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of July 12. Readers learned that “A company will be formed at Jonesboro to be known as the Jonesboro Fair association, and this organization, it is said, will buy the old fair grounds at that place and revive the annual fairs which some years ago were so successful in Washington county.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Updated: Start times set for Johnson City Schools

Below is updated information regarding Johnson City Schools' start times for the 2022-23 school year that was not included in Monday's article. The first day of school for all Johnson City Schools will be Wednesday, August 3. Both Indian Trail Middle School and Liberty Bell Middle School will begin their school days at 7:40 a.m., along with Science Hill High School. Dismissal time for the middle schools will be 2:40 p.m. and the high school will release shortly after at 2:45 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy