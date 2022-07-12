ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Cuban flag was raised over City Hall today to commemorate a year anniversary of the protests in Cuba

Marsha Peterson
Marsha Peterson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJgjT_0gcC50vi00
The Cuban 🇨🇺 flag was raised over @CityofMiami City Hall today to commemorate a year anniversary of the protests in Cuba, where people demanded freedom and the end of a dictatorship.City of Miami

The Cuban 🇨🇺 flag was raised over @CityofMiami City Hall today to commemorate a year anniversary of the protests in Cuba, where people demanded freedom and the end of a dictatorship.

Mayor @FrancisSuarez and Commissioners @JoeCarolloNow and @Manolo4Miami were hosting the event.

Keeping up with city of Miami on July 11st

