Yucaipa’s Concerts in the Park on Sunday, July 10, featured Four Lads from Liverpool, a Beatles tribute band. This four man group believes the Beatles changed the way music is heard and to ensure authenticity, the band spent a great deal of time researching the rich history of the group and the era the Beatles helped define. Many who witnessed the Beatles perform live on the Ed Sullivan show on Feb. 9, 1964, appreciated these musicians who replicated the distinct sound, mannerisms, energy and charm that was displayed at the first Yucaipa Concerts in the Park for the 2022 season.

YUCAIPA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO