California State

LGBAirport was selected as one of only four airports in CA to receive funding from airport terminal program

Cory M. Arnold
Cory M. Arnold
 3 days ago

The @FAANews announced yesterday that our @LGBAirport was selected as one of only four airports in the state of California to receive funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s airport terminal program. Read more. 🔗 https://t.co/Kvjp1IHQHu

The @FAANews announced yesterday that our @LGBAirport was selected as one of only four airports in the state of California to receive funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's airport terminal program.

Keeping up with city of Long Beach on July 11st

KABC

Maybe you can hold your breath –like Mayor Garcetti– for the next two weeks…

Los Angeles County Two Weeks Away From Likely Mask Mandate. (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County could be heading back to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the month after a new report today. L-A public health officials say the county is now officially back in the “high” category for COVID-19 activity. If LA stays at the high level for two weeks, the mask mandate will return on July 29th.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best family friendly water parks in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is one of the few cities in the United States with a mix of almost all types of topography, including mountains, beaches, and deserts. It also has diverse flora and fauna, which enhances both urban and rural surroundings. Every year, visitors from all over the world, as well as locals, eagerly await the Summer season to experience everything that Los Angeles has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Saurabh

The best public pools to cool off the Summer heat in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As Los Angeles is blessed with beaches due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, going to swimming pools may appear to be a silly idea, yet many people prefer the charm and accessibility of swimming pools over that of crowded beaches. There are several public swimming pools in Los Angeles, however, the majority of them are only accessible during the summer and the summer is finally here.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Indoor Masks Coming Back to Los Angeles County July 29, by All Indications

July 14, 2022 - Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for Los Angeles County, says they will impose a universal indoor mask mandate for public spaces starting July 29. She thinks it highly unlikely the county will reverse course and the number of Covid-19-positive hospital patients will decrease given a steady increase in the number of infections. Today, the county moved into a "high" level of transmission per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, with more than 10 Covid-positive hospital admissions per day per 100,000 residents. If the county remains above this number of daily hospital admissions for two consecutive weeks, which would be July 28, the mask mandate will be imposed starting July 29.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Small Quake Shakes Parts of Eastern LA County

CLAREMONT (CNS) - A small earthquake centered in San Bernardino County shook parts of eastern Los Angeles County Thursday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, struck at 12:30 p.m. roughly eight miles north of Rancho Cucamonga and 11 miles northeast of Claremont, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
unitedwayla.org

UNITED WAY OF GREATER LOS ANGELES LAUNCHES $62 MILLION AFFORDABLE HOUSING INITIATIVE

Jen Wheeler, Ocean & Mountain • (310) 344-1551 • [email protected]. UNITED WAY OF GREATER LOS ANGELES LAUNCHES $62 MILLION AFFORDABLE HOUSING INITIATIVE. UWGLA in partnership with Genesis LA and a unique racial equity bond designed by U.S. Bank funds development of lower-cost, by-right affordable housing through streamlined development, innovative design, and cost-effective construction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Truckers stage convoy around Port of LA to protest contractor issues

CARSON, Calif. - A group of truckers protesting a state law limiting the use of independent-contractor drivers held a convoy protest through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex Wednesday, snarling some traffic in the area. The truckers drove slowly over the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

3 people, including two children hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Norwalk (Norwalk, CA)

3 people, including two children hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Norwalk (Norwalk, CA)Nationwide Report. On late Monday night, three people received injuries following a traffic collision in the city of Norwalk. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident was reported at about 10:10 PM on East 105 onto the North 605 Freeway interchange [...]
NORWALK, CA
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy and his wife Holly Vallance put their sprawling LA mansion - with ten bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and its own cinema - on the market for a cool $85million

The rambling 21,000 square-feet property called 'The Reserve' is set in two acres of grounds and was built in 1959. It has been heavily modified over the last two decades Estate agents describe it as 'one of most historic estates in Los Angeles' and one of the city's finest examples of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire ranks among deadliest US metros for walking

LOS ANGELES - The Inland Empire is apparently one of the deadliest metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the U.S., according to a new report by Smart Growth America. The "Dangerous By Design 2022" report released Tuesday shows several metro areas in California on the list, as well as the state of California as a whole when compared to other metro areas in America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cory M. Arnold

Cory M. Arnold

Hi everyone, I am Cory and I study urban and transportation geographics, hope we can have a better city life

