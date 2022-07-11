Rangers qualify Kaapo Kakko, Libor Hajek, and two other RFAs

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, David Pastrnak’s camp has recently begun talking extension with general manager Don Sweeney, and as of now, things appear to be quite positive. Meanwhile, David Krejci is reportedly also in talks about returning on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron is reportedly nearing a decision on his playing future but does not have a definitive answer either way just yet. Last but not least, the Bruins selected six players at the 2022 draft, all of whom will be discussed briefly below.

