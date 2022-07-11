Freshman Football practice to start August 1

Belton ISD employees will see an increase in their pay for the 2022-23 school year, thanks to the compensation plan approved by the Board of Trustees. The compensation plan includes an average 4 percent increase for all teachers. The new starting salary for a beginning teacher will be $53,500. All other professional staff will receive a 4 percent increase while paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will receive a 6 percent increase. Administrators will receive a 2 percent increase. All percentage increases are based on the midpoint of the position’s salary range.
