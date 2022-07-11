Freshman Football practice to start August 1

Four-star quarterback in the class of 2023 Austin Novosad committed to play for the Baylor Bears back in December, but that isn’t stopping other programs from pursuing the Dripping Springs, Texas product. Novosad is the No. 14 ranked quarterback in the recruiting class of 2023, but, as 247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong explains, Novosad is projected to rise in the rankings which will have more and more teams trying to sway him away from Baylor.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO