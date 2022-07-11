ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Freshman Football practice to start August 1

 2 days ago

Temple High School freshman football players will report on Monday, August...

247Sports

College football recruiting: Baylor QB Austin Novosad being pursued by Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

Four-star quarterback in the class of 2023 Austin Novosad committed to play for the Baylor Bears back in December, but that isn’t stopping other programs from pursuing the Dripping Springs, Texas product. Novosad is the No. 14 ranked quarterback in the recruiting class of 2023, but, as 247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong explains, Novosad is projected to rise in the rankings which will have more and more teams trying to sway him away from Baylor.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
bctribune.com

Caldwell’s Reyes named to THSBCA All-State Team

Caldwell Hornet baseball standout Ian Reyes continues to collect post-season honors, being recently named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s (THSBCA) All-State Team for Class 3A. Reyes was selected to the second team as a second baseman. Back in June, he earned first team All-District honors for District 19-3A. Also earning post-season accolades for Caldwell were Barrett…
CALDWELL, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Love of sport bonds sister All-American Copperas Cove cheerleaders

Both girls started cheering at age 5. Both girls cheered in junior high and high school, serving as captains of their squads. Both girls earned the honor of All-American Cheerleader. Now, it is time for the two sisters to say goodbye. Copperas Cove High School cheerleaders and sisters Allyssa and...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Name selected for new Temple ISD elementary school

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has approved naming the district’s newest elementary school Sampson-Howard Elementary School. The board unanimously approved this name during its meeting on Monday, July 11. The name of the new elementary school will honor the...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen school district makes campus safety upgrades for new school year

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher and KISD Safety Director Charles Kelly addressed the school board Tuesday on changes happening in the school district. The improvements come in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives. Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD preparing for ‘Hiring Day’

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – As the ’22-’23 school year quickly approaches, the Killeen Independent School Distirct is working to fill all open teaching and Special Education positions this Wednesday. The district’s Hiring Day event provides opportunities to get to know campus principals, to ask questions and...
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove students get boost in STAAR scores via HB3 Reading Academies

Media outlets across the state report that school districts and teachers are struggling with the implementation of Reading Academies, a requirement of the state legislature through House Bill 3 in 2019, to improve Texas students’ literacy rates. All teachers in grades K-3 must be trained through the Reading Academies by 2023.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
cbs7.com

New skilled-worker program provides free training

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The State of Texas is woefully short on skilled workers. Now, an organization out of Austin has set up shop in West Texas to help residents, workers, and employers find electricians. “I’ve never done anything like this before in my life,” student Cody Stevens said....
MIDLAND, TX
KWTX

Cost of hay bales skyrocket during central Texas drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rancher Curtis Timmons is feeling the central Texas drought firsthand, and it’s not just sweat we’re talking about. Lorena is in severe drought, meaning pasture conditions are very poor. “Everything depends on the next. No rain means no pasture, no pasture means no hay,...
TEXAS STATE
beltonjournal.com

Belton ISD raises pay for teachers and staff

Belton ISD employees will see an increase in their pay for the 2022-23 school year, thanks to the compensation plan approved by the Board of Trustees. The compensation plan includes an average 4 percent increase for all teachers. The new starting salary for a beginning teacher will be $53,500. All other professional staff will receive a 4 percent increase while paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will receive a 6 percent increase. Administrators will receive a 2 percent increase. All percentage increases are based on the midpoint of the position’s salary range.
BELTON, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

BOUNCE Ministry repairs homes in Waco

WACO, Texas — BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery provides opportunities for students to assist communities in their efforts to "bounce back" through long-term disaster recovery and home rehabilitation projects. Approximately 100 students across Texas and New Mexico are lending a hand in Waco to not only rebuild homes but to...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco suburbs of Woodway, Hewitt implement water restrictions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco area municipalities of Woodway and Hewitt on Tuesday announced mandatory water restrictions as the region deals with a severe drought. Last week, the City of Waco issued mandatory water restrictions for residents and businesses effective July 13. A severe drought, coupled with a brutal...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Water restrictions announced for Central Texas cities

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Water levels continue to decline throughout Central Texas, warranting the move into drought contingency plans in several cities in order to protect their water sources. Below is the most up-to-date information for various Central Texas cities, listed in alphabetical order. BELLMEAD:. The City of...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces mandatory water restrictions

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced that mandatory water restrictions are in effect. No watering between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily. Hand watering is allowed throughout all days of the week. These mandatory restrictions come after Lake Waco’s water level...
WACO, TX

