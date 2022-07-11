ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

John H. Hardin

By Janie McKinney
elizabethton.com
 4 days ago

John H. Hardin, 80, of Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from Holston Valley Medical Center. John was born in Carter County to the late Cecil H. Hardin and Ruby A. Grindstaff Hardin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by...

www.elizabethton.com

elizabethton.com

Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Street celebrating 59th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Street, 116 Buddy Street Road, Hampton, will celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. They were married on July 20, 1963 by Rev. Lawrence Harris at East Side Christian Church in Elizabethton. Mrs. Street is the former Elizabeth Smith of Unicoi. They have...
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

City OKs plan to expand Hampton Watershed Trails

The Elizabethton City Council approved a lease Thursday that would expand the Hampton Watershed Trails property by 52.75 acres. Doe River Gorge has agreed to a five-year lease to the city of Elizabethton for the parcel which adjoins the watershed. There is no lease fee for the agreement, and it can be renewed for an additional five years.
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Rick Guinn announces candidacy for Carter County Road Superintendent

Rick Guinn is announcing his write-in candidacy for Carter County Road Superintendent. Guinn is a native of Carter County with over 45 years of experience with heavy equipment, major and minor road construction, paving, pipes, etc. His experience includes being a supervisor and foreman with Summers-Taylor for over 13 years. He currently has a supervisor/foreman position with GCS Construction where he has been employed for more than 10 years. Guinn has a strong work ethic and has references to back it up. He has completed numerous successful projects and stayed within the allotted budget or below.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

TCAT plans first graduation since pandemic

Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton is planning its first graduation since the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduation will be held at Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University August 11 at 7 p.m. Any TCAT previous graduates who want to participate in the 2022 graduation ceremony should contact Jacqueline...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

First Judicial Felony Recovery Court graduation scheduled August 3

The First Felony Recovery Court and the Washington County Misdemeanor Recovery Court will host a summer graduation ceremony August 3 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the George Jaynes Justice Center at the Washington County Courthouse, 108 W. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough. Prior to the graduation, a reception will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU football season tickets to ‘The Front Porch’ now available

JOHNSON CITY – With just 51 days remaining until ETSU Football opens its title defense of the program's first-ever outright Southern Conference championship, ETSU Athletics revealed ticket information Tuesday, July 12, for a first of its kind seating opportunity at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. New for the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Food City continues to expand with DoorDash

ABINGDON, Va. — On Tuesday, July 12, Food City announced that the local supermarket retailer is expanding its partnership with DoorDash, the local commerce platform, to include on demand grocery delivery in 117 stores across five states, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia. The partnership also includes on demand delivery of a wide assortment of fresh floral arrangements in participating localities.
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

Johnson County lawyer censured

On July 13, Harvey Randolph Fallin, an attorney licensed to practice law in Tennessee, received a Public Censure from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court. Fallin represented a man charged with first-degree murder, and he also represented the man's wife, who was charged with conspiracy to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Police Beats

The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff's Office:. William Bruce Arrowood was arrested on July 6 by CCSO Deputy Christopher Caudill on a warrant for violation of probation. Adam Bowers was arrested on July 6 by CCSO Deputy Christopher Caudill on a warrant for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Telford woman charged with multiple charges after pursuit and crash

According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, Angela Clark, 52, of Telford, fled from a traffic stop initiated by Washington County deputies on July 12. Less than two minutes later, she crashed into a telephone pole on Bugaboo Springs Road. She was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for...
TELFORD, TN
When Main Street Elizabethton conducted a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of Auntie A's Barkery, Amy Birchfield surely sighed in relief. The entrepreneur finally has her own storefront to welcome in the owners of her customers, who happen to be dogs. That's right — Auntie A's Barkery...
