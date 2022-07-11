Beaverton middle schooler wins award in science competition

Tumwater Middle School student Sahit Jayaweera won a state merit award for his solution to air pollution: VertiMoss.

Sahit Jayaweera, an incoming ninth-grader at Sunset High School, was awarded the state merit winner title in the national 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge.

The 14-year-old said the challenge was to identify an everyday problem in his classroom, community or the world and send in a video of himself discussing a solution.

Jayaweera, who just finished his eighth-grade year at Tumwater Middle School, identified air pollution as a problem he sees in the world, as well as locally in the Portland area.

His solution? Moss. That's right — the green stuff that grows on the sides of trees and rocks.

Jayaweera said he's worked on other projects involving climate change in school, and he once heard from a friend about the power of moss in absorbing pollution.

Moss is cheap and easy to grow, Jayaweera said, especially in places like Oregon.

"I just saw that as a simple solution to a problem that's affecting a lot of areas of the world," he said.

So, Jayaweera recorded a two-minute video describing the problem and his proposed solution and submitted it.

Jayaweera was one of 31 state merit winners in the 3M competition for students in the fifth through eighth grades. Besides getting his name online, Jayaweera's prize will be a technology prize pack.

Most people would gravitate toward planting more trees in urban areas where air pollution is the highest — especially in low-income areas that don't have the money or materials to stop air pollution, Jayaweera explained in his video.

But trees are expensive to maintain and take up space. That's where his project, "VertiMoss," comes in.

Jayaweera built a prototype of his final design, which includes layers of potting soil and moss inside a wooden frame with irrigation tubing inside.

This type of challenge, or "selling" an idea, was new for Jayaweera, but it wasn't his first time in a science competition.

He likes coding, too. A year or two ago, Jayaweera built a video game intended to help increase climate activism. It was a playable civilization-building game with a goal to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy without running out of money.

In June, he was also a semifinalist in the National Science Bee championships in Florida.

Jayaweera said he decided to participate in the 3M competition because he was excited for the challenge and eager to get his ideas out there. Plus, he said, he knew it would be fun.

{loadposition sub-article-02}