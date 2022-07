A 13-time convicted felon has been arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer full of plywood from downtown Colfax. The case began early Thursday morning when the owner of the trailer spotted it getting pulled on U.S. Highway 195 near Rosalia. The suspect hauling the trailer pulled over at the rest stop South of town and the owner called the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies contacted the suspect 52-year-old Brian Funk of Spokane. Funk allegedly told deputies that he found the trailer on the side of the highway. He then allegedly admitted to stealing it after seeing it in downtown Colfax several days earlier. Funk reportedly admitted to deputies the he drove to Colfax from Spokane to steal the trailer and sell the wood.

COLFAX, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO