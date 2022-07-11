Wilmington Middle School Announces Fourth Semester Honor Roll

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. Welcome Summertime! A Perfect Time For YOU To Become A Member Of WCTV. If you’ve got some time to spare during the Summer months, WCTV is available to provide you with all the training you’ll need so that in the fall you’ll be ready to help us cover all the amazing events that are part of our community! WCTV membership and training are FREE to all Wilmington residents and those who work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization! We also have a fully functioning, state-of-the-art Podcast studio ready and waiting for you! Also, if you are a student, WCTV offers internships and volunteering opportunities as well as community service hours. To get involved, reach out to Community Relations Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org or call her at (978) 657-4066.

