Plymouth, WI

545 Krumrey Street Plymouth WI

 3 days ago

Location! Location! Location! This Cape Cod home is adorable and is located in the City of Plymouth…near City Park, Aquatic Center and some schools. Almost 1200′ living space including main, upper and walk-out lower level. Main level has living-dining, full bath, bedroom #2 and kitchen. The upper level has "primary master"...

315 Stafford Street Plymouth WI

Move-in READY 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a perfect downtown location! So close to downtown and everything Plymouth has to offer and just off of the main streets. This home has been tastefully remodeled. New flooring, updated kitchen with quartz counter tops and large center island, updated baths and many new windows. Main floor features living room, large dining room, updated kitchen (appliances included), main floor bedroom and ¾ bath. Upper has 3 more bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level features laundry, walk-out door to the yard and loads of storage! Very nice yard and a very large 2++ car garage with large amount of storage also. Home also has had new insulation in the attic and includes an exterior 4 camera security system. Don’t miss your chance to own this awesome home.
PLYMOUTH, WI
56 S Washington Street Elkhart Lake WI

For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Elkhart Lake living at its best! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready and waiting for it’s new owners. Located only a block from downtown shopping, restaurants, coffee shop, ice cream shop, bars and a quick 4-5 minute walk to the lake. The main level of the home offers a large living/dining combination, functional kitchen, primary bedroom with attached full bathroom, and a sunroom/bar room with access to the amazing outdoor entertaining area. The upper level has three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with a shower stall and separate tub. There’s a one car attached garage with alley access. The deck, patio, and yard space are perfect for hosting an outdoor party, enjoying the local parades, or having a glass of wine at the end of a fun weekend. Don’t miss this one!
ELKHART LAKE, WI
2105 Main Street New Holstein WI

Great Commercial building in prime downtown New Holstein location. The building has a 2,580 Square Foot main showroom floor along with 2 other 700+ square foot show rooms on the main level. The 1600+ square foot upper level has 4 separate areas that could be used for potential storage or showroom floor. Across the alley on the backside of the building is a 1056 square foot warehouse with an attached shop. On the back side of the building is a vacant .18-acre vacant lot. In total the building boasts 7,719 useable square feet.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
New Furniture Store Approved in Sheboygan

It’s official, Ashley HomeStore will be taking over the former Pick ‘n Save location in Sheboygan. The City’s Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for the furniture giant during their meeting yesterday in City Hall, filling the space at 2625 South Business Drive that had been sitting empty since 2017.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
The Top 12 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/15/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top things happening around Sheboygan!. Free Friday night outdoor movie nights continue this week at the Sheboygan County Historical Museum at 8:45 with Snow White! Bring a blanket or chairs, grab some bug spray, and don’t forget the family! https://visitsheboygan.com/event/outdoor-movie-night-snow-white-1937/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
West Bend Walmart to be remodeled, company announces

WEST BEND — Walmart announced that the West Bend location will be one of 28 stores that will be remodeled this year in Wisconsin as they plan to invest $150 million in the state during 2022. According to a release from Walmart, all remodeled stores will offer pickup, delivery...
WEST BEND, WI
This Bay View Restaurant Is Closed – For Now, At Least

First, the impending closure of Fool’s Errand. Now this one is down for the count: Palomino (2491 S. Superior St., Bay View). Since the pandemic, restaurants have been getting hit from all sides. You’ve undoubtedly heard about the staffing issues in the food & bev industry. Val Lucks, co-owner of Palomino’s parent company Pie Inc., says that is precisely what is to blame in this case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Farm Wisconsin is About to Turn Four and You Are Invited to Celebrate

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee selects new date for July 4th firework shows

MILWAUKEE- The August 2nd firework show doesn’t have quite the ring of July 4th firework show, but never-the-less, the City of Milwaukee has chosen that date to put on its annual park shows. The City was forced to reschedule the annual July 4th celebration because of severe weather that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE
Highway 23 at Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac to close five days for paving

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Fond du Lac campus community should be aware that road construction is expected to close a main Fond du Lac thoroughfare for five days beginning late next week. Concrete paving operations will necessitate closure of Highway 23/Johnson Street in both directions in the vicinity of...
FOND DU LAC, WI

