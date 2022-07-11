545 Krumrey Street Plymouth WI

For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Elkhart Lake living at its best! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready and waiting for it’s new owners. Located only a block from downtown shopping, restaurants, coffee shop, ice cream shop, bars and a quick 4-5 minute walk to the lake. The main level of the home offers a large living/dining combination, functional kitchen, primary bedroom with attached full bathroom, and a sunroom/bar room with access to the amazing outdoor entertaining area. The upper level has three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with a shower stall and separate tub. There’s a one car attached garage with alley access. The deck, patio, and yard space are perfect for hosting an outdoor party, enjoying the local parades, or having a glass of wine at the end of a fun weekend. Don’t miss this one!

ELKHART LAKE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO