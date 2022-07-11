OBITUARY: Alfred V. Antinarelli, Sr., 79

WILMINGTON, MA — Donald E. Boudreau, “Don”, age 81, of Wilmington, formerly of Stoneham, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022. Don was the beloved husband of Rita A. Boudreau (Harrington), devoted father of Monique Yandell & her husband Richard of Hiram, ME, David Boudreau & his wife Rhonda and Bob Boudreau & his wife Shelagh all of Tewksbury. Loving grandfather of Marjorie Gross & her husband Zachary, Matthew Yandell & his fiancé Tansy Sanborn, Daniel Boudreau & his wife Stephanie, Tyler, Andrew and Sarah Boudreau, Megan, Rebecca and Jillian Boudreau as well as his great-grandchildren Carter Ann, Oaklyn and Bailey. Cherished son of the late Frederick and Marjorie (Logan) Boudreau, dear brother of the late Diane Treacy. Don is also survived by many special brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families.

