Wilmington, MA

OBITUARY: Alfred V. Antinarelli, Sr., 79

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — Alfred V. Antinarelli, Sr. fondly known as “Al” or “Fred” to his family and friends, age 79, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born on July 31, 1942, in Boston, MA....

