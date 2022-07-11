ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO: Wilmington Library Unveils New StoryWalk At Rotary Park

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Memorial Library unveiled its new permanent StoryWalk at Rotary Park in late June. The library encourages families to get some fresh air and exercise while walking and reading a story together. The StoryWalk begins at the...

wilmingtonapple.com

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Black Bear Sighted; Planning Board Member Resigns

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, July 14, 2022: Senior Center To Hold Game Night, Library To Hold Virtual Talks On Thoreau & Garden Bugs

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, July 14, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding an outdoor baby storytime at 10am at the Peggy Kane Reading Garden. Learn more HERE. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding...
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (July 16-17)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on any yard sales happening in Wilmington this weekend:. Details: We’re selling a lot of Christmas and wedding decor plus some house decor, handbags, and miscellaneous things. Everything will be in our driveway which is on the corner of Faulkner Ave and Emerson St. [Source: Facebook]
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 6 New Job Openings

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
OBITUARY: Michael A. Manni, 58

WILMINGTON, MA — Michael A. Manni, age 58, of Wilmington, passed away on July 14, 2022, after a long battle with Lymphoma. Michael was the devoted father of Violet Manni of Chicago, IL, cherished son of Ruth L. (Manning) Manni and the late Victor A. Manni of Wilmington, dear brother of Dawn (Manni) Grasso & her husband Louis of Wilmington, loving uncle of Cassandra and Samantha Grasso. Michael is also survived by his former wife and friend, Linda Stine, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
7 Wilmington Residents To Ride In 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge, Raise Funds For Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

WILMINGTON, MA — On August 6 and 7, more than 6,000 riders, including seven riders from Wilmington, will pedal in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), a bike-a-thon with one and two-day routes from 25 to 210 miles, with the goal of topping last year’s record-breaking gift and raising $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber).
OBITUARY: Donald E. Boudreau, 81

WILMINGTON, MA — Donald E. Boudreau, “Don”, age 81, of Wilmington, formerly of Stoneham, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022. Don was the beloved husband of Rita A. Boudreau (Harrington), devoted father of Monique Yandell & her husband Richard of Hiram, ME, David Boudreau & his wife Rhonda and Bob Boudreau & his wife Shelagh all of Tewksbury. Loving grandfather of Marjorie Gross & her husband Zachary, Matthew Yandell & his fiancé Tansy Sanborn, Daniel Boudreau & his wife Stephanie, Tyler, Andrew and Sarah Boudreau, Megan, Rebecca and Jillian Boudreau as well as his great-grandchildren Carter Ann, Oaklyn and Bailey. Cherished son of the late Frederick and Marjorie (Logan) Boudreau, dear brother of the late Diane Treacy. Don is also survived by many special brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families.
BUSINESS BRIEF: Reading Cooperative Bank Announces Hiring Of 7 New Employees

READING, MA — Reading Cooperative Bank (RCB) is excited to announce the hiring of Trevor Soucy (VP, Project Manager), Erinne McCarthy (Loan Servicing Specialist), Gabriela Russo (HR Coordinator), Jasmin Hernandez (Teller in Lynn), James Provenzano (Credit Analyst), Jesus Santos Deras (Desktop Support and Systems Administrator), and David Brouillette (Banking Specialist I in Reading).
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s UniFirst Named One Of Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies To Sell For”

WILMINGTON, MA — UniFirst Corporation, a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, has been named as one of Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For.” This marks UniFirst’s 19th consecutive year being included on the list, coming in at 23, up three spots from last year.
